 FIFA 21 TOTY countdown LIVE: start time, promo packs, predictions, lightning rounds - Dexerto
FIFA 21 TOTY promo countdown LIVE: start time, predictions

Published: 22/Jan/2021 5:56

by Isaac McIntyre
FIFA 21 Team of the Year TOTY arrives this week in Ultimate Team.
EA SPORTS

The wait is finally over ⁠— Team of the Year is here, with EA SPORTS confirming the long-awaited FIFA 21 promo is set to drop this week. Here’s what we know about the iconic Ultimate Team event, including start date and player picks, so far.

EA has taken a bit of a different road to get to the midway point of FIFA 21 promos this release, bringing in “Headliners” early, and swapping FUTMAS to “Freeze” and the popular Halloween promo Ultimate Scream to “Rulebreakers” instead.

However, all roads lead to Team of the Year eventually.

Now the iconic FIFA promo is here, bringing with it the absolute best cards Ultimate Team has to offer. These blue and gold cards are always the most sought after of the year, and often cause a massive market crash when they arrive.

This year should be no different too. Superstar names are already in the mix, including FIFA darling Kylian Mbappe, unstoppable goalscorer Robert Lewandowski, midfield maestro Kevin De Byrune, and plenty more.

Without further ado, here’s everything we know about TOTY 2021 so far.

Last year's Team of the Year was loaded to the brim with world-class players.
EA SPORTS
 When will Team of the Year 2021 begin?

Team of the Year has now been locked in to officially start this week. EA SPORTS has updated the Ultimate Team loading screen to reflect this countdown, confirming the promo will begin with the first card releases on Friday, January 22.

The iconic FIFA promo should ⁠— as in previous years ⁠— run through releases for strikers, midfielders, and defenders, before adding them all to packs for one final hoorah.

The event should run for just over a week, and end in late January.

There’s also a chance EA unveils the team on Friday, but leaves us salivating over the cards over the weekend. In that case, the promo could run into February.

Either way, according to the countdown on FIFA’s loading title, we’ll get our very first look at the promo at 6pm on Friday (GMT). Keep your eyes peeled on our Twitter accounts, @UltimateTeamUK and @FutWatch, to see the news.

EA SPORTS
Ronaldo has gone from strength to strength at Juventus — does he get into TOTY 21?

TOTY predictions: who makes the 2021 lineup?

The annual TOTY team is the best of the best; eleven world-class footballers who transcended their peers and teammates across the 2020 calendar year.

The Ultimate Team promo begins with a lengthy list of around 70 nominees. Those contenders are then whittled down with a fan vote. This year, stars like Messi, Ronaldo, De Bruyne, Neymar, Van Dijk, Lewandowski, and Mbappe headlined the choices.

In 2020, two teams reigned supreme: Liverpool and Bayern Munich. The former were crowned English champions for the first time in 30 years, while the German heavyweights defied a much-changed Champions League format to stake control over European football in a near-perfect campaign.

Each club defined a stop-start season, lifting trophies despite challenges.

Hopefully your Guaranteed Bundesliga TOTSSF SBC pack contains Robert Lewandowski.
EA SPORTS
Expect plenty of picks from those two teams, though there’s a chance EA splashes in stars from Real Madrid, City, and Juventus too.

Here’s the TOTY picks the Dexerto team submitted this time around:

Possible Team of the Year lineup

  • Alisson Becker (Liverpool)
  • Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich)
  • Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)
  • Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool)
  • Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)
  • Heung-min Son (Tottenham)
  • Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)
  • Kevin De Bruyne (Man. City)
  • Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)
  • Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)
  • Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
fifa 21 toty
EA SPORTS
Here’s our predictions for FIFA 21 TOTY. Will this be the official lineup?

So there you have it ⁠— everything we know about FIFA 21’s iconic Ultimate Team promo, Team of the Year, so far. This is arguably the biggest event of the FUT calendar so make sure you’re ready with plenty of packs, coins, and SBC fodder.

We’ll update this article when the promo begins. As always, stick with us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA news, updates, and content.

FIFA 21 TOTY 21 hub: FUT cards, SBC, promo packs, lightning rounds, predictions

Published: 22/Jan/2021 0:32 Updated: 22/Jan/2021 0:34

by Connor Bennett
Messi, Ramos and Kane TOTY 21 Fifa

EA SPORTS is on the cusp of revealing FIFA 21 TOTY cards to celebrate its Team of the Year Ultimate Team promo, and here’s everything you need to know about the event. 

Contents

With 2020 long behind us, 2021 kicked off by rounding off the Headliners. Now, though, all eyes have turned to Team of the Year in the FIFA 21 community, who had been voting until January 18 when the window of opportunity slammed shut.

TOTY is not to be confused with Team of the Season, which is released later in the game’s life cycle, around Spring. This one is all about the gamers who dedicate their time to FUT, as they’re given their chance to look back on the last 12 months and decide which players have been standout performers.

The nominees are stacked with talent this year, so let’s take a look at all of the key details.

When does Team of the Year come out FIFA 21?

Fans got to vote for a squad of 11 players from a pool of 55 nominees, with EA tallying the votes. 

January 18 was the date voting closed, with developers confirming this promo team will be revealed on Friday, January 22 at 6pm (UK). That means 6pm BST, 12pm CT, 1pm EST, 3am AEST for those of you around the world.

FIFA 21 TOTY nominees

The full list of FIFA 21 TOTY nominees have been picked out. The likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski, Virgil Van Dijk, Kevin De Bruyne, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar are all included in the list.

EA SPORTS
The full list of nominees for FIFA 21 Team of the Year (TOTY).

FIFA 21 TOTY Goalkeepers

  • GK: Alisson Becker – Liverpool
  • GK: Thibaut Courtois – Real Madrid
  • GK: Moraes Ederson – Manchester City
  • GK: Lucas Hradecky – Bayer Leverkusen
  • GK: Steve Mandanda – Marseille
  • GK: Keylor Navas – PSG
  • GK: Manuel Neuer – Bayern Munich

FIFA 21 TOTY Defenders

  • CB: Francesco Acerbi – Lazio
  • RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool
  • LB: Jordan Amavi – Marseille
  • LB: Angelino – RB Leipzig
  • LB: Alphonso Davies – Bayern Munich
  • CB: Stefan de Vrij – Inter Milan
  • CB: Matthias Ginter – Borussia Mönchengladbach
  • LB: Theo Hernandez –  AC Milan
  • CB: Mats Hummels – Borussia Dortmund
  • RB: Jesus Navas – Sevilla
  • LB: Jordi Alba – Barcelona
  • CB: Presnel Kimpembe – PSG
  • CB: Aymeric Laporte Manchester City
  • CB: Marquinhos – PSG
  • LB: Andy Robertson – Liverpool
  • CB: Sergio Ramos – Real Madrid
  • CB: Thiago Silva – Chelsea
  • CB: Virgil van Dijk – Liverpool FC
  • CM: Houssem Aouar – Lyon

FIFA 21 TOTY Midfielders

  • CAM: Bruno Fernandes – Manchester United
  • CAM: Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City
  • CAM: Nabil Fekir – Real Betis
  • CAM: Alejandro Gomez – Atalanta
  • LM: Robin Gosens – Atalanta
  • LM: Raphael Guerreiro – Borussia Dortmund
  • CDM: Jordan Henderson -Liverpool
  • CDM: Joshua Kimmich – Bayern Munich
  • CM: Mateo Kovacic – Chelsea
  • CDM: Toni Kroos – Real Madrid
  • CAM: Luis Alberto – Lazio
  • CDM: Mikel Moreno – Real Sociedad
  • CDM: Dani Parejo – Villarreal
  • CDM: Renato Sanches – Lille
  • CAM: Marcel Sabitzer – RB Leipzig
  • LM: Son Heung-min – Spurs
  • LM: Lars Stindl – Borussia Mönchengladbach
  • CDM: Thiago Alcantara – Liverpool

FIFA 21 TOTY Attackers

  • ST: Andre Silva – Eintracht Frankfurt
  • ST: Wissam Ben Yedder – AS Monaco
  • ST: Karim Benzema – Real Madrid
  • ST: Cristiano Ronaldo – Juventus
  • RW: Angel Di Maria – PSG
  • CF: Paulo Dybala – Juventus,
  • LW: Jack Grealish – Aston Villa
  • ST: Erling Haaland – Borussia Dortmund
  • ST: Ciro Immobile – Lazio
  • ST: Danny Ings – Southampton
  • LW: Lorenzo Insigne – Napoli
  • CF: Joao Felix – Atletico Madrid
  • ST: Joselu – Alaves
  • ST: Harry Kane – Spurs
  • ST: Andrej Kramaric – Hoffenheim
  • ST: Robert Lewandowski – Bayern Munich
  • ST: Romelu Lukaku – Inter Milan
  • LW: Sadio Mane – Liverpool
  • ST: Kylian Mbappe – PSG
  • RW: Lionel Messi – Barcelona
  • LW: Neymar Junior – PSG
  • RW: Mohamed Salah – Liverpool
  • LW: Raheem Sterling – Manchester City
  • ST: Luis Suarez – Atletico Madrid
  • ST: Jamie Vardy – Leicester City

FIFA 21 TOTY predictions

As far as predictions go, we submitted ours as an official vote – seen below.

fifa 21 toty
EA SPORTS
Here’s our predictions for FIFA 21 TOTY.

The Dexerto XI includes the following players:

  • GK: Alisson Becker
  • CB: Sergio Ramos
  • CB: Virgil van Dijk
  • LB: Alphonso Davies
  • RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold
  • CM: Joshua Kimmich
  • CAM: Heung-Min Son
  • CM: Kevin De Bruyne
  • ST: Robert Lewandowski
  • RW: Mohamed Salah
  • ST: Cristiano Ronaldo

FIFA 21 TOTY card design

The card design for TOTY was revealed on January 21, leaked early by FUT Watch.

There are some differences that can be seen, and its appearance has gone down very well with fans.

SBCs & Objectives

Although EA love to give lots of opportunities for players to unlock untradeable cards through SBCs and Objectives, don’t expect there to be many for TOTY, since those cards are so high-rated and powerful.

That said, there should be at least one SBC involving this promotion, maybe not for a specific card outright but a pack that guarantees one of the TOTY players. We’ll have more info for you here once the promo kicks off and EA reveals all the details.

FIFA 21 TOTY Promo Packs and Lightning Rounds

Just finally, there is speculation that promo packs and lightning rounds will be available for the event.

For those who don’t know, promo packs offer greater amounts of rare players and cost a little more – typically – than the base FUT packs. Lightning rounds start up first of all for Black Friday, which has been and gone, which opens the door for periods of reduced prices on packs in Ultimate Team to celebrate Team of the Year.

While these are unconfirmed rumors as of January 2021, we can confirm that we’ll update this section with further information as soon as it’s made available to us.

Stick with us @UltimateTeamUK for the latest updates on Team of the Year. As soon as it’s revealed, we’ll be posting it on there and our reaction. 