The wait is finally over ⁠— Team of the Year is here, with EA SPORTS confirming the long-awaited FIFA 21 promo is set to drop this week. Here’s what we know about the iconic Ultimate Team event, including start date and player picks, so far.

EA has taken a bit of a different road to get to the midway point of FIFA 21 promos this release, bringing in “Headliners” early, and swapping FUTMAS to “Freeze” and the popular Halloween promo Ultimate Scream to “Rulebreakers” instead.

However, all roads lead to Team of the Year eventually.

Now the iconic FIFA promo is here, bringing with it the absolute best cards Ultimate Team has to offer. These blue and gold cards are always the most sought after of the year, and often cause a massive market crash when they arrive.

This year should be no different too. Superstar names are already in the mix, including FIFA darling Kylian Mbappe, unstoppable goalscorer Robert Lewandowski, midfield maestro Kevin De Byrune, and plenty more.

Without further ado, here’s everything we know about TOTY 2021 so far.

When will Team of the Year 2021 begin?

Team of the Year has now been locked in to officially start this week. EA SPORTS has updated the Ultimate Team loading screen to reflect this countdown, confirming the promo will begin with the first card releases on Friday, January 22.

The iconic FIFA promo should ⁠— as in previous years ⁠— run through releases for strikers, midfielders, and defenders, before adding them all to packs for one final hoorah.

The event should run for just over a week, and end in late January.

There’s also a chance EA unveils the team on Friday, but leaves us salivating over the cards over the weekend. In that case, the promo could run into February.

Either way, according to the countdown on FIFA’s loading title, we’ll get our very first look at the promo at 6pm on Friday (GMT). Keep your eyes peeled on our Twitter accounts, @UltimateTeamUK and @FutWatch, to see the news.

TOTY predictions: who makes the 2021 lineup?

The annual TOTY team is the best of the best; eleven world-class footballers who transcended their peers and teammates across the 2020 calendar year.

The Ultimate Team promo begins with a lengthy list of around 70 nominees. Those contenders are then whittled down with a fan vote. This year, stars like Messi, Ronaldo, De Bruyne, Neymar, Van Dijk, Lewandowski, and Mbappe headlined the choices.

In 2020, two teams reigned supreme: Liverpool and Bayern Munich. The former were crowned English champions for the first time in 30 years, while the German heavyweights defied a much-changed Champions League format to stake control over European football in a near-perfect campaign.

Each club defined a stop-start season, lifting trophies despite challenges.

Expect plenty of picks from those two teams, though there’s a chance EA splashes in stars from Real Madrid, City, and Juventus too.

Here’s the TOTY picks the Dexerto team submitted this time around:

Possible Team of the Year lineup

Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich)

Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)

Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Heung-min Son (Tottenham)

Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

Kevin De Bruyne (Man. City)

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

So there you have it ⁠— everything we know about FIFA 21’s iconic Ultimate Team promo, Team of the Year, so far. This is arguably the biggest event of the FUT calendar so make sure you’re ready with plenty of packs, coins, and SBC fodder.

We’ll update this article when the promo begins. As always, stick with us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA news, updates, and content.