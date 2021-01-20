The next FIFA 21 Team of the Week, TOTW 17, is now on its way in Ultimate Team ⁠— here’s everything we know about the next in-form team of 2021, including any EA SPORTS leaks, the promo’s release time, and more.

There’s a number of stars that could slot into the in-form Ultimate Team lineup this week, including Bayern’s Thomas Müller, who had a hand in two goals against Freiburg as man of the match, and Lorenzo Insigne, for a goal and assist.

Ajax’s Klaas-Jan Huntelaar also wound back the clock with a late goal for his ladder-leading Amsterdam side against FC Twente. It would be his first in-form since April, 2019.

Perhaps the biggest game of the week played out at Anfield. There, defending champs Liverpool and archrivals United slugged it out for first, though neither could strike a knockout blow; in part, thanks to TOTW 17 contender Allison Becker.

Here’s everything we know about the mid-week FIFA 21 promo so far, including when the Team of the Week lineup will drop, and Dexerto’s weekly predictions.

Team of the Week 17 start time

On Jan. 20, FIFA publishers EA will release the fifteenth batch of Team of the Week cards for this year. The TOTW 17 promo will begin at 6pm (UK time), as per usual.

That means 6pm BST, 12pm CT, 1pm EST, 3am AEST for those around the world.

These boosted TOTW 17 player upgrades will be announced at the same time as they drop in-game in FIFA 21. Keep your eyes peeled on our official Twitter account — we always make sure to share the team as soon as it’s live.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 17 leaks

So far, EA SPORTS hasn’t let any early Team of the Week cards slip ⁠— after hilarious moments ahead of both TOTW 7, and more recently 10, when they accidentally shipped 11 upgraded cards early, they’re likely playing it extra safe.

If any leaks drop ahead of the official TOTW 17 reveal, we’ll keep you updated.

Our FIFA 21 TOTW 17 predictions

While you wait, make sure you check out Dexerto’s TOTW 17 predictions. We’ve compiled a list of all the players that could get those IF cards this week; let’s see if you agree with our tips.

Here’s our list of predictions. Once the official team has been released, you’ll be able to see how many we guessed correctly:

Alisson – Liverpool

Stefan Ortega – Arminia Bielefeld

Layvin Kurzawa – PSG

Thomas Meunier – Borussia Dortmund

Sofiane Alakouch – Nimes

Patrick Mainka – FC Heidenheim

John Stones – Manchester City

Peter Zulj – RSC Anderlecht

Youri Tielemans – Leicester City

Teun Koopmeiners – AZ Alkmaar

Tanguy Ndombele – Spurs

Nicolò Barella – Inter Milan

Salvador Agra – CD Tondela

Sammy Ameobi – Nottingham Forest

Luis Alberto – Lazio

Matheus Pereira – West Brom

Thomas Muller – Bayern Munich

Lorenzo Insigne – Napoli

Wissam Ben Yedder – AS Monaco

Donyell Malen – PSV

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar – Ajax

Luka Jovic – Frankfurt

Charlie Wyke – Sunderland

So, there you have it ⁠— Dexerto’s full list of predictions for Team of the Week 17.

Once we have our hands on the confirmed list of upgrades, we’ll be sure to add them to this article and let you know. Until then, enjoy a few games of FIFA!