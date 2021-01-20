 FIFA 21 TOTW 17 LIVE: countdown, full team, leaks, predictions - Dexerto
FIFA 21 Team of the Week 17 live: release time, leaks, predictions

Published: 20/Jan/2021 7:57 Updated: 20/Jan/2021 7:58

by Isaac McIntyre
Thomas Muller Bayern Munich in Team of the Week TOTW FIFA 21 squad.
EA SPORTS

The next FIFA 21 Team of the Week, TOTW 17, is now on its way in Ultimate Team ⁠— here’s everything we know about the next in-form team of 2021, including any EA SPORTS leaks, the promo’s release time, and more.

There’s a number of stars that could slot into the in-form Ultimate Team lineup this week, including Bayern’s Thomas Müller, who had a hand in two goals against Freiburg as man of the match, and Lorenzo Insigne, for a goal and assist.

Ajax’s Klaas-Jan Huntelaar also wound back the clock with a late goal for his ladder-leading Amsterdam side against FC Twente. It would be his first in-form since April, 2019.

Perhaps the biggest game of the week played out at Anfield. There, defending champs Liverpool and archrivals United slugged it out for first, though neither could strike a knockout blow; in part, thanks to TOTW 17 contender Allison Becker.

Here’s everything we know about the mid-week FIFA 21 promo so far, including when the Team of the Week lineup will drop, and Dexerto’s weekly predictions.

John Stones scored twice for Manchester City last weekend.
EA SPORTS
John Stones scored twice for Manchester City last weekend, and kept a clean sheet.

Team of the Week 17 start time

On Jan. 20, FIFA publishers EA will release the fifteenth batch of Team of the Week cards for this year. The TOTW 17 promo will begin at 6pm (UK time), as per usual.

That means 6pm BST, 12pm CT, 1pm EST, 3am AEST for those around the world.

These boosted TOTW 17 player upgrades will be announced at the same time as they drop in-game in FIFA 21. Keep your eyes peeled on our official Twitter account — we always make sure to share the team as soon as it’s live.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 17 leaks

So far, EA SPORTS hasn’t let any early Team of the Week cards slip ⁠— after hilarious moments ahead of both TOTW 7, and more recently 10, when they accidentally shipped 11 upgraded cards early, they’re likely playing it extra safe.

If any leaks drop ahead of the official TOTW 17 reveal, we’ll keep you updated.

Another lethal Wissam Ben-Yedder could be on its way to terrorize FIFA 21.
EA SPORTS
Our FIFA 21 TOTW 17 predictions

While you wait, make sure you check out Dexerto’s TOTW 17 predictions. We’ve compiled a list of all the players that could get those IF cards this week; let’s see if you agree with our tips.

Here’s our list of predictions. Once the official team has been released, you’ll be able to see how many we guessed correctly:

  • Alisson – Liverpool
  • Stefan Ortega – Arminia Bielefeld
  • Layvin Kurzawa – PSG
  • Thomas Meunier – Borussia Dortmund
  • Sofiane Alakouch – Nimes
  • Patrick Mainka – FC Heidenheim
  • John Stones – Manchester City
  • Peter Zulj – RSC Anderlecht
  • Youri Tielemans – Leicester City
  • Teun Koopmeiners – AZ Alkmaar 
  • Tanguy Ndombele – Spurs
  • Nicolò Barella – Inter Milan
  • Salvador Agra – CD Tondela
  • Sammy Ameobi – Nottingham Forest
  • Luis Alberto – Lazio
  • Matheus Pereira – West Brom
  • Thomas Muller – Bayern Munich 
  • Lorenzo Insigne – Napoli
  • Wissam Ben Yedder – AS Monaco
  • Donyell Malen – PSV
  • Klaas-Jan Huntelaar – Ajax
  • Luka Jovic – Frankfurt
  • Charlie Wyke – Sunderland
Alisson was key for Liverpool as the champs kept United scoreless at Anfield.
EA SPORTS
So, there you have it ⁠— Dexerto’s full list of predictions for Team of the Week 17.

Once we have our hands on the confirmed list of upgrades, we’ll be sure to add them to this article and let you know. Until then, enjoy a few games of FIFA!

How to complete Layvin Kurzawa FIFA 21 Player Moments SBC: cheapest solutions

Published: 19/Jan/2021 19:04 Updated: 19/Jan/2021 19:33

by Bill Cooney
Kurzawa Player Moments SBC

It’s time for another fresh Player Moments SBC from EA Sports, and this time around the upgrade goes to Paris Saint-Germain left-back Layvin Kurzawa, and we have all the info on how to complete the challenges and pick up his new card as cheap as possible.

Kurzawa has been a familiar sight in the PSG backfield for years now and was the first Champion’s League defender in modern history to score a hat trick back in 2017 against Anderlecht.

His new Player Moments card doesn’t celebrate this feat, instead, it celebrates his acrobatic goal v Toulouse during the ’17/’18 Ligue 1 Season, so let’s take a look at the stats price, requirements, and more for this massive upgrade of a card.

Layvin Kurzawa Player Moments in-game stats

FUTBIN
Stats for Kurzawa’s Player Moments card.

Like we said this 86 OVR Player moments card is a ridiculous upgrade from Kurzawa’s regular 77-rated gold card. As this celebrates him as a goalscorer, it’s no surprise that Shooting gets bumped up 18 points from 65 to 83.

Pace also sees a significant boost, up 16 points from 74 all the way to 90. Defending and Dribbling also both get 9 point increases, making this a definite upgrade at LB.

Layvin Kurzawa Player Moments price & requirements

Price-wise, Kurzawa’s new card will run you a tiny bit on the expensive side at roughly 181,000 to 206,000 FUT Coins altogether, depending on which platform you prefer to play on.

There are only two SBCs you have to knock out to get this done though, so while it might take a few coins, it shouldn’t take that much time or effort to complete. Plus, you also get a pack reward for both of the challenges. The full list of challenges and requirements is below:

Paris Saint-Germain

  • Number of players from Paris SG: Min 1
  • In Form Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 82
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Small Rare Gold Players Pack

National Duty

  • Number of players from France: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Layvin Kurzawa Player Moments cheapest solutions

Below are some of the cheapest solutions to Kurzawa’s SBC. To make things even easier none of them will require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.

Paris Saint-Germain

FUTBIN
Solution for Kurzawa’s Paris Saint-Germain SBC.

National Duty

FUTBIN
Cheap Solution for Kurzawa’s National Duty SBC.

If you want to grab Kurzawa’s Player Moment’s card, don’t wait around as you only have one week until January 26 to complete all of the requirements.

As always, be sure to follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA 21 news, guides, leaks and more, and if you do pick up Kurzawa, send us a clip and let us know how he got on for you!