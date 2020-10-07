 FIFA 21 TOTW 2 leaked: Lewandowski, Haaland, Kane, Saint-Maximin, more
Logo
FIFA

FIFA 21 TOTW 2 live: Lewandowski, Haaland, Kane, Saint-Maximin, more

Published: 7/Oct/2020 18:05 Updated: 7/Oct/2020 18:11

by Isaac McIntyre
Team of the Week 2 FIFA 21
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA TOTW FIFA Ultimate Team

EA SPORTS have released the second batch of Team of the Week players in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, and it looks like there are some exciting cards up for grabs this week.

Following the completion of another busy game week across football’s top-flight leagues, a new set of TOTW players has been released, featuring some huge names and valuable cards.

Advertisement

Dexerto made a number of predictions earlier in the week, included at the bottom of this article, so let’s see how they stacked up with leaks and ultimately, the official team as well.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 2

FIFA 21 TOTW 2
EA SPORTS
The full Team of the Week #2 in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team!

Just as with the first Team of the Week, the second TOTW squad is stacked with top talent, such as the likes of Lewandowski, Courtois, Kane, and Haaland. While not as high-rated as those studs, the likes of Milan’s Hernandez and Newcastle’s Saint-Maximin should also draw a lot of attention as being “meta” players.

Advertisement

Here are some of the players you might be interested in:

  • Erling Haaland (86)
  • Robert Lewandowski (92)
  • Harry Kane (89)
  • Thibaut Courtois (90)
  • Ben Chilwell (84)
  • Theo Hernandez (83)
  • Jack Grealish (83)
  • Ollie Watkins (81)
  • Allan Saint-Maximin (83)
  • Renato Sanchez (82)
  • Marcel Halstenberg (84)

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 2 leaked

Ahead of EA SPORTS confirming the full TOTW #2, the full squad was claimed to have been leaked – and the leaker even managed to get his hands on the same image that EA would end up tweeting out.

When did TOTW 2 go live in FIFA 21?

EA SPORTS revealed this next FIFA Team of the Week squad at 6PM (UK time) Wednesday, October 7, 2020. As per usual, they were announced and droped into packs at 6pm BST / 12pm CT / 1pm EST / 3am AEST.

Advertisement

These boosted player upgrades are now being announced at the same time as they drop in-game in FIFA 21, unlike other years where we knew about them three hours prior. 

FIFA 21 Ultimate Team Season 1 Rewards
EA SPORTS
This could be a cracking TOTW just in time for the full FIFA 21 release!

FIFA 20 Team of the Week 32 predictions

What a week! Competitions around the world have come back for the 2020/21 season, soon after the end of last year’s staggering campaign. The back-to-back nature of these seasons, it seems, is going to lead to some exciting games.

The biggest news from the Premier League this week was Aston Villa and Tottenham each dolling out huge defeats for Liverpool and Manchester United respectively. Ollie Watkins scored three and assisted one as he led the Villans to a 7–2 victory over the champions, while Heung Min Son was unplayable against United.

Advertisement

There were a number of other standout performances across the weekend too. Neymar Jr. was at his electric best against Angers, while FIFA 21 cover star Erling Haaland kept up his goalscoring record in a 4–0 win over Freiburg on Saturday.

Here are our TOTW 2 predictions, so let’s see how many we got right this week!

Advertisement

TOTW 2 predictions

  • GK – Marko Dmitrović – SD Eibar
  • GK – Jiri Pavlenka – Werder Bremen
  • CB – Marvin Friedrich – Union Berlin
  • RB – Facundo Roncaglia – Osasuna 
  • LB – Ben Chilwell – Chelsea
  • LB – Aaron Cresswell – West Ham United
  • LB – Marcel Halstenberg – RB Leipzig
  • CM – Jorginho – Chelsea
  • CM – Mikel Merino – Real Sociedad
  • CM – Dani Di Wit – AZ Alkmaar
  • CM – Mario Pasalic – Atalanta
  • CAM – Jack Grealish – Aston Villa
  • RW – James Rodriguez – Everton
  • RM – Marcus Harness – Portsmouth
  • RW – Galeno – Braga 
  • LM – Allan Saint-Maximin – Newcastle United
  • LW – Neymar – PSG
  • LW – Heung Min Son – Spurs
  • ST – Erling Haaland – Borussia Dortmund 
  • ST – Robert Lewandowski – Bayern Munich
  • ST – Patson Daka –  RB Salzburg
  • ST – Callum Wilson – Newcastle United
  • ST – Ollie Watkins – Aston Villa

As always, make sure to follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA 21 news, updates, leaks, guides, and more.

FIFA

FIFA 21 Ones to Watch Team 1 countdown: OTW release time & players

Published: 7/Oct/2020 13:17

by Jacob Hale
FIFA 21 OTW cards with Werner, Thiago
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA Ones to Watch

With the launch of FIFA 21 seeing millions of football fans across the globe start competing to try and become the best in FIFA Ultimate Team, the first Ones to Watch promo team is fast approaching. Here’s everything we know about it.

Ones to Watch follows players that have transferred to other teams, promising them upgrades for every time they make a new promo such as Team of the Week, Team of the Tournament and more.

Advertisement

As such, OTW cards are highly desirable, and if you get a decent one at the start of the year, you could see a lot of improvements as the season unravels.

So, here’s everything we know about Ones to Watch in FIFA 21, including release dates and times, the players included and more.

Advertisement
Nathan Ake Manchester City FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
Nathan Ake is a confirmed OTW player after his transfer from Bournemouth to Manchester City.

FIFA 21 Ones to Watch release date & time

We now know that the Ones to Watch is going to be up and running soon, with its first availability on the weekend of launch. Here are the dates for the cards being released:

  • October 9-16: OTW Team 1
  • October 16-21: OTW Team 2
  • October 21 onwards: OTW Teams 1 and 2

It’s worth noting that you will get a Guaranteed OTW Item if you preordered the game before August 14, and the card you receive will be based on which date you open the pack, in correspondence with the dates above.

Most FIFA promos drop at 6pm BST (11am PDT / 12pm EDT / 5am AEDT), so expect packs to be available from that time starting October 9.

Advertisement

Confirmed OTW players

So far, a small selection of players have been confirmed as Ones to Watch cards, though we expect more to be announced over time.

AC Milan FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
A number of players and clubs are featured in the first OTW team of FIFA 21.

Here are the confirmed players that will feature in the opening weeks of FIFA 21 Ones to Watch:

  • Timo Werner – 85 – RB Leipzig to Chelsea
  • Gareth Bale – 83 – Real Madrid to Tottenham Hotspur
  • Hakim Ziyech – 85 – Ajax to Chelsea
  • Thiago – 85 – Bayern Munich to Liverpool
  • Martin Odegaard – 83 – Real Madrid
  • Achraf Hakimi – 83 – Real Madrid to Inter Milan
  • Allan – 83 – Napoli to Everton
  • Nathan Ake – 79 – AFC Bournemouth to Manchester City
  • Luis Suarez — 87 — Barcelona to Atletico Madrid
  • Kai Havertz — 85 — Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea

Tonali OTW SBC

As well as these, Sandro Tonali (77 OVR, on loan from Brescia to AC Milan) is the first OTW SBC in FIFA 21.

Advertisement

We’ve written up a guide on the cheapest way to complete the SBC if you’re looking to get Tonali in your squad.

Ones to Watch predictions

On top of the confirmed players above, there are several we expect to see have their OTW cards announced soon.

Advertisement

Here’s who we’re expecting to see included:

  • Leroy Sane – 85 – Manchester City to Bayern Munich
  • Ferran Torres – 81 – Valencia to Manchester City
  • James Rodriguez – 82 – Real Madrid to Everton
  • Blaise Matuidi – 83 – Juventus to Inter Miami
  • Ben Chilwell – 81 – Leicester City to Chelsea
  • Jude Bellingham – 69 – Birmingham City to Borussia Dortmund
  • Gabriel – 78 – Lille to Arsenal
  • Victor Osimhen – 79 – Lille to Napoli
  • Willian – 82 – Chelsea to Arsenal
  • Rodrigo – 82 – Valencia to Leeds
  • Donny van de Beek – 83 – Ajax to Manchester United
  • Miralem Pjanic – 85 – Juventus to FC Barcelona
  • Arthur – 84 – FC Barcelona to Juventus
  • Jonathan David – 79 – Gent to Lille
  • Dani Parejo – 85 – Valencia to Villarreal
  • Reiner Jesus – 71 – Loan, Real Madrid to Borussia Dortmund
  • Everton – 81 – Gremio to Benfica

As these are only our predictions, don’t put too much stock into that list, but we would be surprised if at least a few of these players don’t get OTW cards.

In the meantime, you can check out @UltimateTeamUK on Twitter for all the latest news and updates regarding FIFA 21.