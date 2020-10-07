FIFA 21 TOTW 2 leaked: Lewandowski, Haaland, Kane, Saint-Maximin, more

EA SPORTS have released the second batch of Team of the Week players in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, and it looks like there are some exciting cards up for grabs this week.

Following the completion of another busy game week across football’s top-flight leagues, a new set of TOTW players has been released, featuring some huge names and valuable cards.

Dexerto made a number of predictions earlier in the week, included at the bottom of this article, so let’s see how they stacked up with leaks and ultimately, the official team as well.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 2

Just as with the first Team of the Week, the second TOTW squad is stacked with top talent, such as the likes of Lewandowski, Courtois, Kane, and Haaland. While not as high-rated as those studs, the likes of Milan’s Hernandez and Newcastle’s Saint-Maximin should also draw a lot of attention as being “meta” players.

Here are some of the players you might be interested in:

Erling Haaland (86)

Robert Lewandowski (92)

Harry Kane (89)

Thibaut Courtois (90)

Ben Chilwell (84)

Theo Hernandez (83)

Jack Grealish (83)

Ollie Watkins (81)

Allan Saint-Maximin (83)

Renato Sanchez (82)

Marcel Halstenberg (84)

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 2 leaked

Ahead of EA SPORTS confirming the full TOTW #2, the full squad was claimed to have been leaked – and the leaker even managed to get his hands on the same image that EA would end up tweeting out.

Va corriendo esta imagen del #totw2 y tiene pinta de ser cierta pic.twitter.com/qkpS1bh1pK — JDom01 Fut Trader (@Jdom01oficial) October 7, 2020

When did TOTW 2 go live in FIFA 21?

EA SPORTS revealed this next FIFA Team of the Week squad at 6PM (UK time) Wednesday, October 7, 2020. As per usual, they were announced and droped into packs at 6pm BST / 12pm CT / 1pm EST / 3am AEST.

These boosted player upgrades are now being announced at the same time as they drop in-game in FIFA 21, unlike other years where we knew about them three hours prior.

FIFA 20 Team of the Week 32 predictions

What a week! Competitions around the world have come back for the 2020/21 season, soon after the end of last year’s staggering campaign. The back-to-back nature of these seasons, it seems, is going to lead to some exciting games.

The biggest news from the Premier League this week was Aston Villa and Tottenham each dolling out huge defeats for Liverpool and Manchester United respectively. Ollie Watkins scored three and assisted one as he led the Villans to a 7–2 victory over the champions, while Heung Min Son was unplayable against United.

There were a number of other standout performances across the weekend too. Neymar Jr. was at his electric best against Angers, while FIFA 21 cover star Erling Haaland kept up his goalscoring record in a 4–0 win over Freiburg on Saturday.

Here are our TOTW 2 predictions, so let’s see how many we got right this week!

TOTW 2 predictions

GK – Marko Dmitrović – SD Eibar

GK – Jiri Pavlenka – Werder Bremen

CB – Marvin Friedrich – Union Berlin

RB – Facundo Roncaglia – Osasuna

LB – Ben Chilwell – Chelsea

LB – Aaron Cresswell – West Ham United

LB – Marcel Halstenberg – RB Leipzig

CM – Jorginho – Chelsea

CM – Mikel Merino – Real Sociedad

CM – Dani Di Wit – AZ Alkmaar

CM – Mario Pasalic – Atalanta

CAM – Jack Grealish – Aston Villa

RW – James Rodriguez – Everton

RM – Marcus Harness – Portsmouth

RW – Galeno – Braga

LM – Allan Saint-Maximin – Newcastle United

LW – Neymar – PSG

LW – Heung Min Son – Spurs

ST – Erling Haaland – Borussia Dortmund

ST – Robert Lewandowski – Bayern Munich

ST – Patson Daka – RB Salzburg

ST – Callum Wilson – Newcastle United

ST – Ollie Watkins – Aston Villa

