FIFA 21 TOTW 2 leaked: Lewandowski, Haaland, Kane, Saint-Maximin, more

EA SPORTS have released the second batch of Team of the Week players in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, and it looks like there are some exciting cards up for grabs this week.
Following the completion of another busy game week across football’s top-flight leagues, a new set of TOTW players has been released, featuring some huge names and valuable cards.
Dexerto made a number of predictions earlier in the week, included at the bottom of this article, so let’s see how they stacked up with leaks and ultimately, the official team as well.
FIFA 21 Team of the Week 2
Just as with the first Team of the Week, the second TOTW squad is stacked with top talent, such as the likes of Lewandowski, Courtois, Kane, and Haaland. While not as high-rated as those studs, the likes of Milan’s Hernandez and Newcastle’s Saint-Maximin should also draw a lot of attention as being “meta” players.
Here are some of the players you might be interested in:
- Erling Haaland (86)
- Robert Lewandowski (92)
- Harry Kane (89)
- Thibaut Courtois (90)
- Ben Chilwell (84)
- Theo Hernandez (83)
- Jack Grealish (83)
- Ollie Watkins (81)
- Allan Saint-Maximin (83)
- Renato Sanchez (82)
- Marcel Halstenberg (84)
FIFA 21 Team of the Week 2 leaked
Ahead of EA SPORTS confirming the full TOTW #2, the full squad was claimed to have been leaked – and the leaker even managed to get his hands on the same image that EA would end up tweeting out.
Va corriendo esta imagen del #totw2 y tiene pinta de ser cierta pic.twitter.com/qkpS1bh1pK
— JDom01 Fut Trader (@Jdom01oficial) October 7, 2020
When did TOTW 2 go live in FIFA 21?
EA SPORTS revealed this next FIFA Team of the Week squad at 6PM (UK time) Wednesday, October 7, 2020. As per usual, they were announced and droped into packs at 6pm BST / 12pm CT / 1pm EST / 3am AEST.
These boosted player upgrades are now being announced at the same time as they drop in-game in FIFA 21, unlike other years where we knew about them three hours prior.
FIFA 20 Team of the Week 32 predictions
What a week! Competitions around the world have come back for the 2020/21 season, soon after the end of last year’s staggering campaign. The back-to-back nature of these seasons, it seems, is going to lead to some exciting games.
The biggest news from the Premier League this week was Aston Villa and Tottenham each dolling out huge defeats for Liverpool and Manchester United respectively. Ollie Watkins scored three and assisted one as he led the Villans to a 7–2 victory over the champions, while Heung Min Son was unplayable against United.
There were a number of other standout performances across the weekend too. Neymar Jr. was at his electric best against Angers, while FIFA 21 cover star Erling Haaland kept up his goalscoring record in a 4–0 win over Freiburg on Saturday.
Here are our TOTW 2 predictions, so let’s see how many we got right this week!
TOTW 2 predictions
- GK – Marko Dmitrović – SD Eibar
- GK – Jiri Pavlenka – Werder Bremen
- CB – Marvin Friedrich – Union Berlin
- RB – Facundo Roncaglia – Osasuna
- LB – Ben Chilwell – Chelsea
- LB – Aaron Cresswell – West Ham United
- LB – Marcel Halstenberg – RB Leipzig
- CM – Jorginho – Chelsea
- CM – Mikel Merino – Real Sociedad
- CM – Dani Di Wit – AZ Alkmaar
- CM – Mario Pasalic – Atalanta
- CAM – Jack Grealish – Aston Villa
- RW – James Rodriguez – Everton
- RM – Marcus Harness – Portsmouth
- RW – Galeno – Braga
- LM – Allan Saint-Maximin – Newcastle United
- LW – Neymar – PSG
- LW – Heung Min Son – Spurs
- ST – Erling Haaland – Borussia Dortmund
- ST – Robert Lewandowski – Bayern Munich
- ST – Patson Daka – RB Salzburg
- ST – Callum Wilson – Newcastle United
- ST – Ollie Watkins – Aston Villa
