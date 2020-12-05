 FIFA 21 players vote for biggest change they want in next-gen updates - Dexerto
FIFA 21 players vote for biggest change they want in next-gen updates

Published: 5/Dec/2020 17:27

by Connor Bennett
Erling Haaland in FIFA 21 next-gen
EA SPORTS

FIFA players have voiced their opinions on what they want big change they want to come to FIFA 21 next with defending topping the bill. 

Before the launch of each new FIFA title, fans of EA SPORTS’ iconic franchise are hopeful that the game will not only be better than the previous one, but also right the wrongs that the previous year might have set.

Recently, we’ve seen plenty of issues around balancing the game when it comes to pace, defending, crossing, and even strength. While EA might have tweaked and reworked some of these features for FIFA 21, problems still remain.

The devs have, though, been pumping out updates to try and get things straightened out. However, according to plenty of FIFA players, they haven’t been able to do so just yet. And when it comes to what they might tweak next, some fans have got a clear answer. 

EA SPORTS
A whole host of changes have been made to FIFA, especially when it comes to defending but players want more.

Among 6200 respondents, defending topped a UltimateTeamUK poll regarding the biggest thing FIFA players want to be changed in updates for the next-gen version of FIFA 21.

If you haven’t upgraded to next-gen already, the updated version of FIFA does have some nice changes – especially when it comes to presentation – but there isn’t all that much difference in the way of gameplay.

Defenders blocking shots, small forwards winning headers, and annoying wayward passes are still prevalent, but it is defending that players want to be changed most. Though, players still want changes everywhere. 

While tweaks will still come throughout the year, it’s unlikely that there is a significant overhaul on any feature moving forward.

After all, the game is still using the classic Frostbite engine and while nothing has been confirmed, FIFA 22 will probably have a new engine and ring in the first set of major changes for the next-gen consoles.

How to complete João Félix POTM SBC in FIFA 21: solutions, cost

Published: 4/Dec/2020 19:28 Updated: 4/Dec/2020 20:49

by Bill Cooney
Joao Felix POTM SBC
EA Sports

FIFA has released a new Player of the Month SBC for none other than Atletico Madrid Forward João Félix, and we’ve got all the information you need to unlock it quickly and cheaply.

Félix has been on an absolute tear through the Spanish top league and the Champion’s League in 2020, widely considered by pundits and fans to be the best player on Atletico Madrid. Based on that, it’s no surprise he locked up the POTM vote for November.

Below, we’ll take a look at the stats, along with what exactly you need to do to knock out, and the total price this card will set you back.

João Félix POTM SBC stats

FUTBIN
Joao Félix POTM Stats.

Félix’s POTM stats are a nice upgrade from his regular card, boasting 89s in both Dribbling and Shooting, making him a dangerous threat inside the box.

Pace and Passing also make it into the 80s as well, all adding up to a very nicely balanced forward card, perfect for Atletico Madrid fans, that can afford it, at least.

João Félix POTM SBC requirements

There are three challenges to complete in order to knock out this SBC, and we’re not going to sugarcoat it: this baby is just about as expensive as they come for an 87 OVR. Altogether, this SBC will set you back between 450,000 and 490,000 FUT Coins to complete, depending on which platform you play on.

Not cheap no matter how you slice it, but if you’re not deterred, the requirements are listed below:

National Duty

  • Number of players from Portugal: Min 1
  • In Form Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Atletico Madrid

  • Number of players from Atlético de Madrid: Min 1
  • In Form Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Premium Gold Players Pack

La Liga

  • Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 87
  • Team Chemistry: Min 50
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Rare Electrum Players pack

João Félix POTM SBC solutions

To make things even easier, we’ve listed solutions to each challenge below that don’t require any loyalty to complete:

National Duty

National Duty SBC solution
FUTBIN
A cheap solution to the National Duty challenge in Félix’s POTM SBC.

Atletico Madrid

FUTBIN
A cheap solution to the Atletico Madrid challenge in Félix’s POTM SBC.

La Liga

La Liga Felix SBC solution
FUTBIN
A cheap solution to the La Liga challenge in Felix’s POTM SBC.

Be sure to check back soon as we’ll be posting several of the cheapest solutions to the above challenges as soon as they become available.

If you want to grab Félix for your squad, you’ll have plenty of time, as the SBC will be available for the next 28 days into January 2021.

