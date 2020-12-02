 Liverpool's Diogo Jota explains "passion" for FIFA 21 and esports - Dexerto
FIFA

Liverpool’s Diogo Jota explains “passion” for FIFA 21 and esports

Published: 2/Dec/2020 15:13

by Jacob Hale
Jota fifa 21
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21

While he may be causing an absolute storm on the pitch for Liverpool FC, Portuguese attacker Diogo Jota has spoken out about his other huge passion: esports and playing FIFA 21. 

Just like the rest of us, clearly the winger can’t resist firing up his console on his days off and loading into FIFA 21. After all, he’s already proven himself as one of the best FIFA players in the Premier League, including an impressive 30-0 Weekend League performance in FIFA 20.

As is made clear now, though, Jota is more than simply a talented fan of the game, but has a clear, unfaltering love for competitive gaming as a whole.

Diogo Jota celebrate vs Leeds
Flickr: Ennoti
Jota signed for Liverpool in the summer and has proved himself a valuable member of the team thus far.

Jota on FIFA 21 and esports

Speaking with The Athletic, Jota talks about his career thus far, his idolization of players such as Cristiano Ronaldo and much more. Though, he eventually turns to the topic of esports — a lifelong passion of his.

“Since my dad gave me my first PlayStation as a kid, it’s been like another passion of mine. I always played football on it,” he said. “I always liked games where you can manage your own team. In the world of esports, I feel like I can have three things all together — my passion for football, the competition of playing against other people and also managing.”

That wasn’t all, though. After beating now-Liverpool teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold in the final of the FIFA 20 ePremier League Invitational, the 23-year-old says that he thinks Arnold is “looking for revenge” — so expect a rematch down the line.

As well as FIFA, Diogo also stated that he’s a huge Football Manager fan, and has been patiently awaiting the latest FM21 for “something interesting to do, project-wise.”

Diogo Jota wins ePremier league invitational fifa 20
YouTube: Premier League
Jota was a Wolves player when he won the ePremier League Invitational.

While Jota is clearly a talented player, he isn’t content with being on the outside of the esports bubble, and clearly has plans to get himself fully immersed in the industry down the line.

“I started looking at professional esports players and how they do things,” he said. “I started playing better myself because I had the opportunity to look at them and learn with them. I started thinking, ‘Why don’t I get involved?’

“That’s what we are trying to do now. Me and my team, we are looking to find a way to get into this business. We are in the perfect conditions. I hope that soon this will be a proper thing.”

What comes of Jota’s desire to venture into esports remains to be seen, but he’s clearly taken a very keen interest the industry, and we should expect to see his name a lot more in the gaming world in 2021.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.