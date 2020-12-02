Liverpool's Diogo Jota explains "passion" for FIFA 21 and esports - Dexerto

While he may be causing an absolute storm on the pitch for Liverpool FC, Portuguese attacker Diogo Jota has spoken out about his other huge passion: esports and playing FIFA 21.

Just like the rest of us, clearly the winger can’t resist firing up his console on his days off and loading into FIFA 21. After all, he’s already proven himself as one of the best FIFA players in the Premier League, including an impressive 30-0 Weekend League performance in FIFA 20.

As is made clear now, though, Jota is more than simply a talented fan of the game, but has a clear, unfaltering love for competitive gaming as a whole.

Jota on FIFA 21 and esports

Speaking with The Athletic, Jota talks about his career thus far, his idolization of players such as Cristiano Ronaldo and much more. Though, he eventually turns to the topic of esports — a lifelong passion of his.

“Since my dad gave me my first PlayStation as a kid, it’s been like another passion of mine. I always played football on it,” he said. “I always liked games where you can manage your own team. In the world of esports, I feel like I can have three things all together — my passion for football, the competition of playing against other people and also managing.”

That wasn’t all, though. After beating now-Liverpool teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold in the final of the FIFA 20 ePremier League Invitational, the 23-year-old says that he thinks Arnold is “looking for revenge” — so expect a rematch down the line.

As well as FIFA, Diogo also stated that he’s a huge Football Manager fan, and has been patiently awaiting the latest FM21 for “something interesting to do, project-wise.”

While Jota is clearly a talented player, he isn’t content with being on the outside of the esports bubble, and clearly has plans to get himself fully immersed in the industry down the line.

“I started looking at professional esports players and how they do things,” he said. “I started playing better myself because I had the opportunity to look at them and learn with them. I started thinking, ‘Why don’t I get involved?’

“That’s what we are trying to do now. Me and my team, we are looking to find a way to get into this business. We are in the perfect conditions. I hope that soon this will be a proper thing.”

What comes of Jota’s desire to venture into esports remains to be seen, but he’s clearly taken a very keen interest the industry, and we should expect to see his name a lot more in the gaming world in 2021.