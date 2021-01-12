FIFA 21 players reveal their biggest factor in Team of the Year votes - Dexerto

We asked FIFA 21 players what they were basing their Team of the Year votes on this year, and the results are finally in – so let’s take a look at what you’re focusing on as you make your picks.

The Team of the Year promo usually introduces some of the best, non-ICON cards available in FIFA each year. For 21, things are working a bit differently, with EA just opening up the player voting on January 7.

Who exactly is going to be featured remains unknown, but we do know they’ll be among the best of the best of the world’s top players from the list of nominees, making it incredibly difficult to pick out just a few ahead of time.

But what are players thinking about when it comes to choosing the team they want to see with their all-important vote? In an effort to better understand the FIFA community, we put out a poll on our Twitter page, @UltimateTeamUK, and asked you to tell us yourself.

Players with no idea what they were basing their vote on tallied in third, with 14.8% of the 3,251 total votes we received – and at least it’s good to see players participating even if they’re just winging it.

Next up were the players basing their choices on the current meta, in an effort to further dominate Weekend League, collecting 22.3% of the vote.

The winners by a landslide were the players who are making, or have made, their picks based on how players have been performing in the real world, with 62.9% of the total votes.

We still haven’t seen any news on when TOTY cards will start entering packs at the time of writing this article, but it could very well be arriving soon, with some predicting we could see players start to be announced on Monday, January 18 after players have had a bit of time to vote.

