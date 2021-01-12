 FIFA 21 players reveal their biggest factor in Team of the Year votes - Dexerto
FIFA 21 players reveal their biggest factor in Team of the Year votes

Published: 12/Jan/2021 0:26

by Bill Cooney

We asked FIFA 21 players what they were basing their Team of the Year votes on this year, and the results are finally in – so let’s take a look at what you’re focusing on as you make your picks.

The Team of the Year promo usually introduces some of the best, non-ICON cards available in FIFA each year. For 21, things are working a bit differently, with EA just opening up the player voting on January 7.

Who exactly is going to be featured remains unknown, but we do know they’ll be among the best of the best of the world’s top players from the list of nominees, making it incredibly difficult to pick out just a few ahead of time.

EA SPORTS
The full list of nominees for FIFA 21 Team of the Year (TOTY).

But what are players thinking about when it comes to choosing the team they want to see with their all-important vote? In an effort to better understand the FIFA community, we put out a poll on our Twitter page, @UltimateTeamUK, and asked you to tell us yourself.

Players with no idea what they were basing their vote on tallied in third, with 14.8% of the 3,251 total votes we received – and at least it’s good to see players participating even if they’re just winging it.

Next up were the players basing their choices on the current meta, in an effort to further dominate Weekend League, collecting 22.3% of the vote.

The winners by a landslide were the players who are making, or have made, their picks based on how players have been performing in the real world, with 62.9% of the total votes.

We still haven’t seen any news on when TOTY cards will start entering packs at the time of writing this article, but it could very well be arriving soon, with some predicting we could see players start to be announced on Monday, January 18 after players have had a bit of time to vote.

Whenever it does happen though, be sure to stick with us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest updates on when teams are announced, any SBCs that pop up, and to vote in our next poll and have your opinion heard.

FIFA 21 TOTW 16 predictions: Messi, Sancho, Navas

Published: 11/Jan/2021 14:44

by Connor Bennett
FIFA 21 TOTW 16 predictions with a Lionel Messi card
Graphics: EA SPORTS

FIFA 21’s Team of the Week 16 is almost here in Ultimate Team, and even though we’ve got Headliners, as well as TOTY on the horizon, this could be a tasty little lineup. So, here are our predictions. 

With EA SPORTS finally releasing the voting list for Team of the Year, plenty of FIFA 21 players will be eyeing up the annual promo which sees some of the best cards in the game being released. 

Before we get to TOTY’s arrival, though, we’ve still got at least another Team of the Week release to get through. So, it could put some players in a difficult position – do you buy a certain special card now or hold out to spend coins on Team of the Year?

Well, Team of the Week 16 could make that difficult choice a little easier as it looks like we could have an interesting squad in the offing because of a lack of English sides due to the FA Cup starting. So, without any further ado, let’s dive into the predictions. 

Jadon Sancho in FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
Jadon Sancho should feature in this weeks TOTW.

Headlining our predictions this week are Lionel Messi, Jadon Sancho, Josip Iličić, Keylor Navas, and Danilo. Again, it’s a top-heavy set of predictions, but there could be some nice cards despite a lack of English teams. 

Someone who does miss out, who deserves a card though, is Schalke’s Matthew Hoppe. The young forward bagged a hat-trick to end Schalke’s 30-game winless run, but he doesn’t have a card in Ultimate Team. So, Amine Harit gets the nod in his place. EA could give Hoppe a card, but we’re going with the safe pick. 

We’ve also gone for Napoli’s Tiemoué Bakayoko because of his late winner, Monchengladbach‘s Jonas Hofmann for his heroics against Bayern Munich, and Olympiakos’ Mathieu Valbuena.

FIFA 21 TOTW 16 Predictions | Team of the Week 16

  • GK: Keylor Navas – PSG
  • GK: Emil Audero – Sampdoria
  • RB: Danilo – Juventus
  • LWB: Federico Dimarco – Hellas Verona 
  • CB: Romain Thomas – Angers
  • CB: Guillermo Maripán – Monaco
  • CDM: Tiemoué Bakayoko – Napoli
  • CM: Dani Parejo – Vilarreal
  • CM: Matúš Bero – Vitesse
  • CAM: Younes Belhanda – Galatasary 
  • CAM: Amine Harit – Schalke 
  • RW: Federico Chiesa – Fiorentina
  • RW: Vaclav Cerny – FC Twente 
  • RM: Jadon Sancho – Borussia Dortmund
  • LM: Mathieu Valbuena – Olympiakos 
  • LW: Jonas Hofmann – Borussia Monchengladbach 
  • CF: Lionel Messi – Barcelona
  • ST: Josip Ilicic – Atalanta 
  • ST: Memphis Depay – OL Lyon 
  • ST: Youssef En-Nesyri – Sevilla
  • ST: Eran Zahavi – PSV
  • ST: Ermedin Demirovic – Freiburg
  • ST: Cyle Larin – Besiktas

TOTW 16 Silver Stars prediction – Paul Ebere Onuachu

In terms of a Silver Stars prediction, we’ve gone with Nigerian striker Paul Ebere Onuachu from KRC Genk. 

The 26-year-old forward was on fire for the Belgian side, bagging a hat-trick against KAS Eupen in a 4-1 win. He might not the most exciting Silver Stars card ever, but, he’s well worthy of an upgrade. 

Obviously, these are purely our predictions for TOTW 16 and aren’t official in any way. Plus, if EA goes against what they’ve done in the past and includes FA Cup performances, then we’ll be way off. 

Though, we don’t have to wait all that long anyway. Team of the Week 16 will be released on Wednesday, January 13 at 6 pm GMT.