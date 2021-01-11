 FIFA 21 TOTW 16 predictions: Messi, Sancho, Navas - Dexerto
FIFA 21 TOTW 16 predictions: Messi, Sancho, Navas

Published: 11/Jan/2021 14:44

by Connor Bennett
FIFA 21 TOTW 16 predictions with a Lionel Messi card
Graphics: EA SPORTS

FIFA 21’s Team of the Week 16 is almost here in Ultimate Team, and even though we’ve got Headliners, as well as TOTY on the horizon, this could be a tasty little lineup. So, here are our predictions. 

With EA SPORTS finally releasing the voting list for Team of the Year, plenty of FIFA 21 players will be eyeing up the annual promo which sees some of the best cards in the game being released. 

Before we get to TOTY’s arrival, though, we’ve still got at least another Team of the Week release to get through. So, it could put some players in a difficult position – do you buy a certain special card now or hold out to spend coins on Team of the Year?

Well, Team of the Week 16 could make that difficult choice a little easier as it looks like we could have an interesting squad in the offing because of a lack of English sides due to the FA Cup starting. So, without any further ado, let’s dive into the predictions. 

Jadon Sancho in FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
Jadon Sancho should feature in this weeks TOTW.

Headlining our predictions this week are Lionel Messi, Jadon Sancho, Josip Iličić, Keylor Navas, and Danilo. Again, it’s a top-heavy set of predictions, but there could be some nice cards despite a lack of English teams. 

Someone who does miss out, who deserves a card though, is Schalke’s Matthew Hoppe. The young forward bagged a hat-trick to end Schalke’s 30-game winless run, but he doesn’t have a card in Ultimate Team. So, Amine Harit gets the nod in his place. EA could give Hoppe a card, but we’re going with the safe pick. 

We’ve also gone for Napoli’s Tiemoué Bakayoko because of his late winner, Monchengladbach‘s Jonas Hofmann for his heroics against Bayern Munich, and Olympiakos’ Mathieu Valbuena.

FIFA 21 TOTW 16 Predictions | Team of the Week 16

  • GK: Keylor Navas – PSG
  • GK: Emil Audero – Sampdoria
  • RB: Danilo – Juventus
  • LWB: Federico Dimarco – Hellas Verona 
  • CB: Romain Thomas – Angers
  • CB: Guillermo Maripán – Monaco
  • CDM: Tiemoué Bakayoko – Napoli
  • CM: Dani Parejo – Vilarreal
  • CM: Matúš Bero – Vitesse
  • CAM: Younes Belhanda – Galatasary 
  • CAM: Amine Harit – Schalke 
  • RW: Federico Chiesa – Fiorentina
  • RW: Vaclav Cerny – FC Twente 
  • RM: Jadon Sancho – Borussia Dortmund
  • LM: Mathieu Valbuena – Olympiakos 
  • LW: Jonas Hofmann – Borussia Monchengladbach 
  • CF: Lionel Messi – Barcelona
  • ST: Josip Ilicic – Atalanta 
  • ST: Memphis Depay – OL Lyon 
  • ST: Youssef En-Nesyri – Sevilla
  • ST: Eran Zahavi – PSV
  • ST: Ermedin Demirovic – Freiburg
  • ST: Cyle Larin – Besiktas

TOTW 16 Silver Stars prediction – Paul Ebere Onuachu

In terms of a Silver Stars prediction, we’ve gone with Nigerian striker Paul Ebere Onuachu from KRC Genk. 

The 26-year-old forward was on fire for the Belgian side, bagging a hat-trick against KAS Eupen in a 4-1 win. He might not the most exciting Silver Stars card ever, but, he’s well worthy of an upgrade. 

Obviously, these are purely our predictions for TOTW 16 and aren’t official in any way. Plus, if EA goes against what they’ve done in the past and includes FA Cup performances, then we’ll be way off. 

Though, we don’t have to wait all that long anyway. Team of the Week 16 will be released on Wednesday, January 13 at 6 pm GMT.

How to complete Jonathan Dos Santos Moments SBC in FIFA 21: cheapest solutions & cost

Published: 10/Jan/2021 18:46 Updated: 10/Jan/2021 19:47

by Bill Cooney

EA SPORTS has released a new Player Moments SBC for Los Angeles Galaxy star Jonathan Dos Santos, and it is a massive upgrade from his regular Gold card. Below you’ll find all the info you need to unlock it as quickly and cheaply as possible.

Player Moments items in FIFA recognize previous accomplishments of currently active players, like special matches or important goals, and Dos Santos’s new card celebrates his winning goal from the CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2019.

Whether you’re a Galaxy fan or not, this card is almost a must-have if you’re looking to put together a competitive Mexican side, so lets take a look at his impressive stats, along with the price, requirements, and solutions down below.

Jonathan Dos Santos Player Moments SBC in-game stats

FUTBIN
In-game stats for Jonathan Dos Santos Player Moments card.

To start with Dos Santos goes from a 77 OVR on his Gold card to an 86 here, and he has the stats to match. Shooting is now 86 instead of just 66, an increase of 20 points. Pace is also up 19 from 71 all the way to 90.

Dribbling gets an 8 point boost to 85, and Passing increases by 5 to 84 all making this a highly decent card, especially when you look at what you’ll end up paying.

Jonathan Dos Santos Player Moments SBC price & requirements

Considering the massive stat upgrades you’re getting here, Dos Santos’ Moments card isn’t all that expensive compared to similar SBCs. Altogether it should cost you around 68,000 to 70,000 FUT Coins, depending on your platform of choice.

There are two sets of objectives you need to complete called National Duty and Top Form, and you’ll also receive a pack reward for each. The full list of requirements is below:

National Duty

  • Number of players from Mexico: Min 1
  • In Form Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 82
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Electrum Players Pack

Top Form

  • In Form Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 83
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Premium Electrum Players Pack

Jonathan Dos Santos Player Moments SBC solutions

Below are some of the cheapest solutions we could find to each of the challenges listed above. To make things even easier, none of them require any loyalty of position change cards to complete.

National Duty solution

Top Form solution

Time-wise you have 10 days total, until January 20, to knock out this SBC. Considering there are only two sets of requirements and the fairly low price, that should be plenty of time.

As always, be sure to follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA SBC solutions, guides, and much more. If you do end up grabbing Dos Santos for yourself, drop us a line and let us know how he got on!