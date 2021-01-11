FIFA 21 TOTW 16 predictions: Messi, Sancho, Navas - Dexerto

FIFA 21’s Team of the Week 16 is almost here in Ultimate Team, and even though we’ve got Headliners, as well as TOTY on the horizon, this could be a tasty little lineup. So, here are our predictions.

With EA SPORTS finally releasing the voting list for Team of the Year, plenty of FIFA 21 players will be eyeing up the annual promo which sees some of the best cards in the game being released.

Before we get to TOTY’s arrival, though, we’ve still got at least another Team of the Week release to get through. So, it could put some players in a difficult position – do you buy a certain special card now or hold out to spend coins on Team of the Year?

Well, Team of the Week 16 could make that difficult choice a little easier as it looks like we could have an interesting squad in the offing because of a lack of English sides due to the FA Cup starting. So, without any further ado, let’s dive into the predictions.

Headlining our predictions this week are Lionel Messi, Jadon Sancho, Josip Iličić, Keylor Navas, and Danilo. Again, it’s a top-heavy set of predictions, but there could be some nice cards despite a lack of English teams.

Someone who does miss out, who deserves a card though, is Schalke’s Matthew Hoppe. The young forward bagged a hat-trick to end Schalke’s 30-game winless run, but he doesn’t have a card in Ultimate Team. So, Amine Harit gets the nod in his place. EA could give Hoppe a card, but we’re going with the safe pick.

We’ve also gone for Napoli’s Tiemoué Bakayoko because of his late winner, Monchengladbach‘s Jonas Hofmann for his heroics against Bayern Munich, and Olympiakos’ Mathieu Valbuena.

FIFA 21 TOTW 16 Predictions | Team of the Week 16

GK: Keylor Navas – PSG

GK: Emil Audero – Sampdoria

RB: Danilo – Juventus

LWB: Federico Dimarco – Hellas Verona

CB: Romain Thomas – Angers

CB: Guillermo Maripán – Monaco

CDM: Tiemoué Bakayoko – Napoli

CM: Dani Parejo – Vilarreal

CM: Matúš Bero – Vitesse

CAM: Younes Belhanda – Galatasary

CAM: Amine Harit – Schalke

RW: Federico Chiesa – Fiorentina

RW: Vaclav Cerny – FC Twente

RM: Jadon Sancho – Borussia Dortmund

LM: Mathieu Valbuena – Olympiakos

LW: Jonas Hofmann – Borussia Monchengladbach

CF: Lionel Messi – Barcelona

ST: Josip Ilicic – Atalanta

ST: Memphis Depay – OL Lyon

ST: Youssef En-Nesyri – Sevilla

ST: Eran Zahavi – PSV

ST: Ermedin Demirovic – Freiburg

ST: Cyle Larin – Besiktas

TOTW 16 Silver Stars prediction – Paul Ebere Onuachu

In terms of a Silver Stars prediction, we’ve gone with Nigerian striker Paul Ebere Onuachu from KRC Genk.

The 26-year-old forward was on fire for the Belgian side, bagging a hat-trick against KAS Eupen in a 4-1 win. He might not the most exciting Silver Stars card ever, but, he’s well worthy of an upgrade.

42’ ⚽️

48’ ⚽️🅿️

60’ ⚽️🅿️

Three more goals for Paul Onuachu takes his season record to 18 goals in 18 games. pic.twitter.com/23duPA5IJk — EaglesTracker – The home of Nigerian Footballers (@EaglesTrackerNG) January 6, 2021

Obviously, these are purely our predictions for TOTW 16 and aren’t official in any way. Plus, if EA goes against what they’ve done in the past and includes FA Cup performances, then we’ll be way off.

Though, we don’t have to wait all that long anyway. Team of the Week 16 will be released on Wednesday, January 13 at 6 pm GMT.