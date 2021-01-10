 How to complete Jonathan Dos Santos Moments SBC in FIFA 21: cheapest solutions & cost - Dexerto
Logo
FIFA

How to complete Jonathan Dos Santos Moments SBC in FIFA 21: cheapest solutions & cost

Published: 10/Jan/2021 18:46 Updated: 10/Jan/2021 19:16

by Bill Cooney

Share

EA Sports has released a new Player Moments SBC for Los Angeles Galaxy star Jonathan Dos Santos, and it is a massive upgrade from his regular Gold card. Below you’ll find all the info you need to unlock it as quickly and cheaply as possible.

Player Moments items in FIFA recognize previous accomplishments of currently active players, like special matches or important goals, and Dos Santos’s new card celebrates his winning goal from the CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2019.

Whether you’re a Galaxy fan or not, this card is almost a must-have if you’re looking to put together a competitive Mexican side, so lets take a look at his impressive stats, along with the price, requirements, and solutions down below.

Jonathan Dos Santos Player Moments SBC in-game stats

FUTBIN
In-game stats for Jonathan Dos Santos Player Moments card.

To start with Dos Santos goes from a 77 OVR on his Gold card to an 86 here, and he has the stats to match. Shooting is now 86 instead of just 66, an increase of 20 points. Pace is also up 19 from 71 all the way to 90.

Dribbling gets an 8 point boost to 85, and Passing increases by 5 to 84 all making this a highly decent card, especially when you look at what you’ll end up paying.

Jonathan Dos Santos Player Moments SBC price & requirements

Considering the massive stat upgrades you’re getting here, Dos Santos’ Moments card isn’t all that expensive compared to similar SBCs. Altogether it should cost you around 68,000 to 70,000 FUT Coins depending on your platform of choice.

There are two sets of objectives you need to complete called National Duty and Top Form, and you’ll also receive a pack reward for each. The full list of requirements is below:

National Duty

  • Number of players from Mexico: Min 1
  • In Form Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 82
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Electrum Players Pack

Top Form

  • In Form Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 83
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Premium Electrum Players Pack

Jonathan Dos Santos Player Moments SBC solutions

Below are some of the cheapest solutions we could find to each of the challenges listed above. To make things even easier, none of them require any loyalty of position change cards to complete.

National Duty solution

Top Form solution

Time-wise you have 10 days total until January 20 to knock out this SBC from when it came out on January 10. Considering there are only two sets of requirements and the fairly low price, that should be plenty of time.

As always, be sure to follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA SBC solutions, guides, and much more. If you do end up grabbing Dos Santos for yourself, drop us a line and let us know how he got on!

FIFA

Phil Foden’s insane FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed – with 5 ICONs

Published: 10/Jan/2021 10:00 Updated: 10/Jan/2021 11:11

by Joe Craven
FIFArosters/Dexerto

Share

FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Manchester City and England midfield maestro Phil Foden has had his FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed by an opponent, and it’s one of the best starting XIs we’ve ever seen. On top of the 5 ICONs is Foden’s own 99 rated pro player card. We’ve got a detailed look at that, too. 

There are few English youngsters as exciting as Manchester City’s Phil Foden. The left-footed wonderkid has secured an important role in Pep Guardiola’s squad as they try to wrestle the title back from Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool.

Just after starring in Man City’s League Cup semi-final win over Manchester United, it seems Foden relaxed with a bit of FIFA. Thanks to Redditor u/yaasir_khan, we’ve got an idea of the team he’s running, and it’s a truly scary squad.

Phil Foden holding FIFA 21
IG: PhilFoden
Foden has shared his love for FIFA before.

Phil Foden’s FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

In terms of his team, he’s gone for a classic 4-1-2-1-2(2) which, as you’d expect, is half defensive juggernauts, half attacking dynamos.

At the heart of his defence is IF Kyle Walker and Milan legend Paolo Maldini, with City teammate Ederson sweeping in front of the goal. Theo Hernandez of AC Milan is at left-back, while Carlos Alberto starts at RB. It’s a top tier back 5, but it only gets better when you look at the attack.

ICONs Pele and R9 are joined by Cristiano Ronaldo and then Phil Foden’s very own 99 OVR pro player card, with Manchester United rival Paul Pogba coming in from the left. Ruud Gullit then sits as an anchor to allow the attacking players to do their thing.

The inclusion of Foden’s 99-rated card confirms that it’s Foden himself, as EA are careful to only give pro player cards to accounts owned by the stars themselves. His full team is listed below:

  • GK: Ederson Moraes (89)
  • RB: Carlos Alberto (90)
  • CB: Kyle Walker (86)
  • CB: Paolo Maldini (92)
  • LB: Theo Hernandez (85)
  • CDM: Ruud Gullit (90)
  • CM: Paul Pogba (87)
  • CM: Cristiano Ronaldo (93)
  • CAM: Ronaldo Nazario (94)
  • ST: Phil Foden (99)
  • ST: Pele (95)
Phil Foden FUT XI
u/yassir_khan
Foden’s team is stacked with talent.

Phil Foden’s FIFA 21 pro player card

Thanks to Redditor u/Forlan07, who played against Foden in December 2020, we also got a look at Foden’s 99 OVR pro player card, and its stats are pretty remarkable. There’s no point going through stats individually because they’re all 99. If that wasn’t enough, Foden stuck a Hunter chemistry style on himself; because why not?

Phil Foden's Pro Player Card
Reddit: Forlan07
Foden’s player card might be the best we’ve ever seen.

The player confirmed that they matched Foden in FUT Champions. We’re not sure what the final score was, but Foden was 3-1 up against a player from Division 1. It seems his on-field talents are matched by his FIFA talents. Make no mistake though, that team will be helping him along nicely.