How to complete Jonathan Dos Santos Moments SBC in FIFA 21: cheapest solutions & cost - Dexerto

EA Sports has released a new Player Moments SBC for Los Angeles Galaxy star Jonathan Dos Santos, and it is a massive upgrade from his regular Gold card. Below you’ll find all the info you need to unlock it as quickly and cheaply as possible.

Player Moments items in FIFA recognize previous accomplishments of currently active players, like special matches or important goals, and Dos Santos’s new card celebrates his winning goal from the CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2019.

Whether you’re a Galaxy fan or not, this card is almost a must-have if you’re looking to put together a competitive Mexican side, so lets take a look at his impressive stats, along with the price, requirements, and solutions down below.

Jonathan Dos Santos Player Moments SBC in-game stats

To start with Dos Santos goes from a 77 OVR on his Gold card to an 86 here, and he has the stats to match. Shooting is now 86 instead of just 66, an increase of 20 points. Pace is also up 19 from 71 all the way to 90.

Dribbling gets an 8 point boost to 85, and Passing increases by 5 to 84 all making this a highly decent card, especially when you look at what you’ll end up paying.

Jonathan Dos Santos Player Moments SBC price & requirements

Considering the massive stat upgrades you’re getting here, Dos Santos’ Moments card isn’t all that expensive compared to similar SBCs. Altogether it should cost you around 68,000 to 70,000 FUT Coins depending on your platform of choice.

There are two sets of objectives you need to complete called National Duty and Top Form, and you’ll also receive a pack reward for each. The full list of requirements is below:

National Duty

Number of players from Mexico: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 82

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 75 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Electrum Players Pack

Top Form

In Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Premium Electrum Players Pack

Jonathan Dos Santos Player Moments SBC solutions

Below are some of the cheapest solutions we could find to each of the challenges listed above. To make things even easier, none of them require any loyalty of position change cards to complete.

National Duty solution

Top Form solution

Time-wise you have 10 days total until January 20 to knock out this SBC from when it came out on January 10. Considering there are only two sets of requirements and the fairly low price, that should be plenty of time.

As always, be sure to follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA SBC solutions, guides, and much more. If you do end up grabbing Dos Santos for yourself, drop us a line and let us know how he got on!