FIFA 20 Summer Heat: How to complete Wijnaldum & Origi SBCs

The next Summer Showdown Squad Building Challenges (SBC) are available in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team, featuring Georginio Wijnaldum and Divock Origi, and we've got the solutions, in-game stats, total cost, and everything else you need to complete them.

The Summer Heat promo continues to grind on in FUT 20, and another pair of untradeable cards have been rolled out for players to grind for and unlock as part of Dynamic Duos. These are a 94-rated Georginio Wijnaldum and a 93-rated Divock Origi both available through SBCs.

Advertisement

Wijnaldum & Origi Summer Heat in-game stats

Right off the bat, Wijnaldum's card boasts some very impressive stats for the 94-rated center midfielder, with Shooting, Passing, Dribbling, and Pace all clocking in over 90.

The only downside to this card would be the 86-rated defending, but even that's nothing to sneeze at, especially considering Wijnaldum should remain in the center of the pitch, depending on your lineup and strategy, of course.

Advertisement

Moving on to Origi, he has all the hallmarks you want to see out of a dangerous striker. The key stats - pace, physicality, and shooting are all highly decent, and it gets even better when you add in the stellar dribbling on top.

Of course, his defending at only 44 definitely leaves a lot to be desired, but that shouldn't be too big of an issue during actual matches if you actually play him where he's supposed to be at striker.

A four-star weak foot and skill moves stat is the icing on top for Origi, who is definitely worth at least taking a look at if you're in need of a new face up front.

Advertisement

Wijnaldum Dynamic Duos SBCs

There are three different SBCs you'll need to complete in order to unlock the Wijnaldum card, but one of them is practically a throw-away challenge and should take little to no effort at all to complete. Altogether, the total set prices for this SBC are about 152,000 coins for PlayStation, 155,000 for Xbox, and 159,000 on Origin PC.

As per usual, each challenge has its own Pack and XP rewards, so you might end up making a nice profit if you get lucky and pull a big fish.

Strong Links

Advertisement

Number of players from Belgium & Number of players from Netherlands: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 80

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

Premier League

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 80

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Mixed Squad

Team Chemistry: Min 5

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Rare Player Pack

Strong Links Solution

Premier League Solution

Mixed Squad Solution

Origi Dynamic Duos SBCs

Same as the Wijnaldum SBC, there are three separate challenges you have to complete in order to unlock Origi's Summer Heat card. To make things extra confusing, they have the same names as all three previous challenges.

Read More: EA SPORTS reveals changes to improve FIFA 20 servers

The total cost for all three actually varies quite a bit depending on your platform - 119,000 coins on PlayStation, 130,000 on Xbox, and 151,000 on Origin PC according to FUTBIN.

Strong Links

Number of players from Belgium & Number of players from Netherlands: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

Premier League

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 60

Team Chemistry: Min 60 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Premium Mixed Players Pack

Mixed Squad

Team Chemistry: Min 5

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Rare Player Pack

Strong Links Solution

Premier League Solution

Mixed Squad Solution

Both SBCs are only available for a limited time until July 14, so if you want to grab these two highly decent Liverpool FC cards, don't wait around and be sure to get it done in time.

As always, make sure to follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA 20 news, updates, guides, and more.