FIFA 20 TOTW 29 countdown: Predictions, start time, more

EA SPORTS are set to reveal FIFA 20 Team of the Week (TOTW) 29 this Wednesday, after the ever-present FIFA Ultimate Team promo was put on hiatus for nearly two months due to the ongoing current global situation.

EA was forced to become creative in the absence of world football. First off the bat, FIFA devs rolled out TOTW Moments, a ‘flashback’ promo that celebrated some of the best Team of the Weeks of FIFAs past. Team of the Season So Far, and the popular new Summer Heat promo have also cropped up in recent weeks too.

Now, the regularly-scheduled Team of the Week teams are back on the menu each and every week again. The first two were absolute crackers. The question is will third time continue the TOTW charm? Here’s everything you need to know.

When does TOTW 29 go live in FIFA 20?

Football leagues around the world are back in the swing of the 2019/20 season. For some, like the Bundesliga, their staggered campaign is already finished. There’s still plenty of stars to include in this week’s team, however, which is set to go live on July 8, 2020.

As per usual, the start time for the event will be 6pm BST / 12pm CT / 1pm EST / 3am AEST, with cards confirmed three hours earlier. Keep your eyes peeled on our Twitter account — we always make sure to share the team as soon as it's live.

FIFA 20 Team of the Week 29 predictions

The Bundesliga is over for another year, with Bavarian giants Bayern Munich marching on to their seventh consecutive title, but the rest of the major leagues still have a ways to go until they close the 2019/20 season for good.

This week, Manchester City roared to life against newly-crowned champions Liverpool in a 4–0 shellacking, while Sheffield United rocked Tottenham 3–1 to stay in touch of a European spot as the end of the season looms.

In Italy, Inter Milan ran riot against Brescia in a 6–0 landslide, and Juan Cuadrado played a key role as Juventus defeated Genoa and Torino to climb to a seven-point lead over title rivals Lazio at the top of Serie A.

From the most recent fixtures ⁠— including all the midweek games being played as leagues around the world hustle to finish the 2019/20 season ⁠— let’s take a look at who may be awarded a spot in Team of the Week 28.

Team of the Week 29 potential squad list

Aitor Fernández (Levante)

Joaquín Fernández Moreno (Valladolid)

Sander Berge (Sheffield United)

Juan Cuadrado (Piemonte Calcio)

Tomáš Souček (West Ham)

Ross Barkley (Chelsea)

Saïd Benrahma (Brentford)

Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City)

Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan)

Gerard Moreno (Villarreal)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal)

Łukasz Skorupski (Bologna)

Mert Müldür (Sassuolo)

Jake Cooper (Millwall)

José Sosa (Trabzonspor)

Gabriel Appelt Pires (Benfica)

Matheus Pereira (West Bromwich Albion)

Simy (Crotone)

Soualiho Meïté (Torino)

Pizzi (Benfica)

Dejan Damjanović (Daegu)

Júnior Negrão (Ulsan Hyundai)

Paulinho (Braga)

There were some cracking performances this week, well befitting the next Team of the Week in FIFA Ultimate Team. For Arsenal fans, Aubameyang’s double against Norwich City ⁠— which he crowned with an assist — was a shining light in what has been a tough season.

United reject Alexis Sánchez also went a distance to silencing the doubters in Italy as he set up two and scored a third in Inter’s landslide win at the San Siro. Kevin de Bruyne also put his hand up for a spot with a goal and an assist this week.

There were a few lesser-known stars who shone this week too. Saïd Benrahma knocked in a hat-trick for the Bees in Brentford, Soualiho Meïté scored four for Torino, and Crotone striker Simy notched the first hat-trick of his career.

So, there you have it ⁠— Dexerto’s full list of predictions for the week. Once we have our hands on the confirmed list of upgraded cards, we'll be sure to add them to this article and let you know. Until then, enjoy the football!