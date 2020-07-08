FIFA 20 players think they've found a new ICON card

It's not often we see EA SPORTS release new ICON cards in Ultimate Team so late in the game's life cycle, but some FIFA 20 players believe they might have found a big clue about a fresh release.

The game celebrated South America's Copa Libertadores in style this year with an entire in-game promo event dedicated to the competition, which saw the release of many Squad Building Challenges and in-game content.

Following on from that, one player from Argentina has been spotted taking photos with an ICON card cutout, leading some to believe that they could be added to the game in the future.

The footballer in question is Clemente Rojas (or Rojitas as he's known), who previously represented Boca Juniors and is 75-years-old. He started his career playing in front of the crowds at La Bombanera and played almost 200 games for the club, though not many outside the continent may be familiar with the former striker.

For months now images of the Argentine have been circulating on social media, with Rojitas posing in front of an Ultimate Team cardboard cutout. It was even suggested that a new ICON Refresh promo may be on the way too, but nothing had materialized.

As seen below, in a post from Reddit user RostoMemer, the card is 92-rated and boasts some impressive stats. These include 89 pace, 92 finishing, and 95 dribbling.

From what we can see, the logo at the bottom of the card appears to be from the FIFA Rosters website, which isn't affiliated with EA SPORTS. Therefore, it is unlikely that this is anything like an official confirmation of a new ICON, unfortunately.

A few comments below the Reddit post were also skeptical. One asked: "Why would a striker with 66 goals in 8 years get an icon card?" Another said: "Those stats look insane but I don’t think those real life stats are worthy of an icon card, think there are many Argentinian strikers with better records."

Chances are, this was just a gift from friends or family. Hopefully with FIFA 21 on the horizon, though, we'll be getting more information on incoming ICON cards in the near future.