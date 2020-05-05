FIFA 20 Serie A TOTSSF predictions | Team of the Season So Far

It's only a matter of time before EA SPORTS reveals the Serie A's Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) in FIFA 20, and we have made some predictions ahead of time.

That's what it is all about for FIFA players this year, with EA picking the top performers before football seasons were put on hold during the current global crisis.

The community already had their say on an overall fan picked team, as seen here, but who will be included in the official Serie A lineup is unknown at this point. However, that won't stop us from jumping ahead and making some suggestions of our own – just like many other fans.

There have been some real standouts during the 2019-20 campaign in Italy's top flight, with Inter Milan and Lazio giving reigning champions Juventus a very good run for their money at the top of the tree.

It's highly unlikely that zero Atalanta players make the cut, either, as the Bergamo based club sat fourth in the table before events were postponed. Lazio were high performers during the season, racking up 62 points from 26 games, putting them second behind Juve.

However, it's not all about the title race, and our picks reflect that as well. Below are our Serie A TOTSSF predictions in-full, as well as projected ratings should they be selected for the promo team.

FIFA 20 Serie A TOTSSF predictions

Wojciech Szczęsny (95)

Hans Hateboer (91)

Francesco Acerbi (92)

Chris Smalling (93)

Stefano Sensi (89)

Theo Hernandez (93)

Cristiano Ronaldo (99)

Paulo Dybala (95)

Josip Ilicic (94)

Robin Gosens (89)

Radja Nainggolan (93)

Luis Alberto (95)

Alejandro Gomez (94)

Ciro Immobile (96)

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (94)

Lautaro Martinez (95)

Samir Handanovic (93)

Stefan de Vrij (91)

Dejan Kulusevski (88)

João Pedro (88)

As seen in the predictions above, there's room for much more than those fighting at the top of the division, with Parma's Dejan Kulusevski, A.C. Milan's Theo Hernandez, and others featuring in the selections.

There's no way of knowing who will be included in the official TOTSSF picks just yet for this league, however, others have been confirmed – including the Premier League, EFL, Saudi Pro League, and more are to come.

We'll have to wait and see who makes it in from the Serie A, but stick with us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK to get the news as soon as it's made available.