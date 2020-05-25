FIFA 20 Eredivisie/China Super League TOTSSF: Release, predictions, more

Just days after dropping a blockbuster Serie A Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) squad, EA SPORTS is preparing for a big double release ⁠— the Eredivisie, as well as China’s Super League team are both set to arrive this week.

The end of each FIFA release cycle holds some of the biggest and best teams available: the mega-upgraded Teams of the Season. This year, EA has taken a slightly different route with TOTSSF, but the teams are as impressive as ever.

Last year, the Eredivisie came at the same time as the Serie A, while China's squad dropped in-game alongside the MLS right before the Ultimate TOTS was released right at the end of the event. This time, they’re arriving together.

When are Eredivisie & CSL TOTSSF coming out?

The Eredivisie and the China Super League Team of the Season So Far squads should arrive in FIFA 20 on Monday, May 25, according to fifauteam.com. The two stacked lineups will be available in packs from 1pm ET / 6pm BST onwards.

The double-billing arrival has also been confirmed by EA, who updated the FIFA 20 Ultimate Team loading screen late on Sunday evening. The screen now declares the Eredivisie and the China Super League is just hours away.

Eredivisie Team of the Season (TOTS) So Far predictions

Our Eredivisie predictions are, of course, filled with perennial top-performing clubs like Ajax, who were neck and neck with AZ Alkmaar on 56 points when the season was halted. PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord are also included.

There’s plenty of other options from the Dutch league too, however. One of them is Chidera Ejuke, who has been scoring for fun at Heerenveen in the 2019/20 season, as well as Cyriel Dessers for Heracles Almelo.

FIFA 20 Eredivisie Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) predictions:

Hakim Ziyech (94)

Nicolas Tagliafico (93)

Andre Onana (92)

Donny van de Beek (92)

Steven Berghuis (91)

Quincy Promes (91)

Joel Veltman (91)

Lisandro Martinez (91)

Dusan Tadic (91)

Oussama Idrissi (90)

Daley Blind (90)

Calvin Stengs (89)

Denzel Dumfries (89)

Chidera Ejuke (89)

Marco Bizot (89)

Cyriel Dessers (88)

Teun Koopmeiners (88)

Myron Boadu (88)

Fredrik Midtsjo (88)

Luis Sinisterra (87)

Owen Wijndal (86)

CSL Team of the Season (TOTS) So Far predictions

FIFA 20 players may not have been eagerly counting down the minutes until China’s TOTSSF squad was released, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t filled to the brim with international stars who have made the jump to the cashed-up league.

Household names like Premier League stars Marko Arnautovic and Marouane Fellaini have earned spots in the year-end squad. They are joined by a host of Brazillian stars like Talisca, Oscar, Paulinho, Hulk, and more.

FIFA 20 China Super League Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) predictions:

Marko Arnautovic (95)

Paulinho (95)

Oscar (94)

Anderson Talisca (94)

Eran Zahavi (93)

Renato Augusto (93)

Hulk (92)

Teixeira (91)

Elkeson (91)

Graziano Pellè (90)

Marouane Fellaini (90)

Frank Acheampong (90)

Yan Junling (89)

Dia Saba (88)

Róger Guedes (88)

Tang Miao (87)

Wei Shihao (87)

Li Ang (85)

Liu Dianzuo (84)

Honglue Zhao (83)

Yu Dabao (83)

Ming Tian (82)

Liu Yi (82)

Haven’t built your FIFA 20 team around players from the Dutch or Chinese leagues? That’s fair enough; there are plenty of TOTSSF superstars to pick up from the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, and Serie A now too. Ligue 1 will likely be released next week.

For all Team of the Season So Far and FIFA news, stick with us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK to get the team lists and news as soon as it's made available.