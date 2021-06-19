 FIFA 21 Festival of Futball: Team 2 cards, SBC solutions, upgrades - Dexerto
FIFA 21 Festival of Futball: Team 2 cards, SBC solutions, upgrades

Published: 19/Jun/2021 3:25 Updated: 19/Jun/2021 5:06

by Isaac McIntyre
FIFA 21 Festival of FUTBall Team 2
EA SPORTS

Festival of Futball FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

EA SPORTS has revealed the FIFA 21 Festival of FUTBall Team 2 as the EURO 2020 promotion continues in Ultimate Team. Here’s everything you need to know, including all the cards, SBCs, and objectives.

The beloved Festival of FUTball promotion kicked off last week to coincide with the start of EURO 2020 and the Copa America.

It’s the perfect chance for Ultimate Team players who stuck around to the end of the FIFA cycle to receive upgraded “Path to Glory” players, new SBCs, rewards packs, and plenty more.

The first team included Antoine Griezmann, Kai Havertz, Marco Verratti, and Phil Foden, to name a few.

Now, the promotion’s second team has been announced, and it looks even better than the first. Let’s take a look at all the players featured in the squad and the accompanying SBCs, objectives, and more.

Festival of FUTBall players in Team 2

  • Eden Hazard (95)
  • Roberto Firmino (95)
  • Paul Pogba (95)
  • Josef Martinez (94)
  • Alexis Sanchez (94)
  • Gini Wijnaldum (93)
  • Joao Felix (93)
  • Ben Chilwell (93)
  • Alvaro Morata (93)
  • Leandro Paredes (92)
  • Eder Militao (92)
  • Ante Rebic (91)
  • Nahitan Nandez (90)
  • Lukas Klostermann (90)

How Path to Glory cards upgrades work in FIFA 21

The latest FIFA 21 special cards work similarly to the game’s “What If” event. That promo saw players upgraded for how many wins they’d earned.

Here’s the Path to Glory upgrade milestones:

  • 3 wins = +2 OVR
  • 4 wins = +1 OVR
  • 5 wins = +1 OVR
  • 6 wins = 5* / 5* weak foot and skill moves

As you can see, Path to Glory cards have a maximum of four upgrades before they hit their highest Ultimate Team level, which includes major skill boosts.

FIFA 21 Festival of FUTBall upgrades
EA SPORTS
Here’s how Festival of FUTBall cards are upgraded in FIFA 21.

SBC

How to complete Festival of FUTball Jack Grealish (91)

Jack Greallish Path To Glory Stats
FUTWIZ
Here’s Jack Grealish’s Festival of FUTball SBC card stats in FIFA 21.

Premier League

  • Number of players from Premier League: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 83
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

National Duty

  • Number of players from England: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

85-Rated Squad

  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 65
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Objectives

Festival of FUTball Lucas Hernandez (90)

  • Offensive Presence – Score four headers in Squad Battles on at least Professional difficulty (or Rivals).
  • Wide Delivery – Assist with crosses in three separate Squad Battles matches on at least Professional difficulty (or Rivals).
  • Les Bleus – Score using French players in eight separate Squad Battles Wins on at least World Class difficulty (or Rivals).
  • Overlap Threat – Assist in 12 separate Squad Battles matches on at least Professional difficulty (or Rivals) using Defenders.

And that’s everything you need to know about FIFA 21’s Festival of FUTball Team 2. The third team will be announced next week on June 25.

