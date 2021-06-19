Curating the true potential of gaming and esports.
Published: 19/Jun/2021 3:25 Updated: 19/Jun/2021 5:06by Isaac McIntyre
EA SPORTS has revealed the FIFA 21 Festival of FUTBall Team 2 as the EURO 2020 promotion continues in Ultimate Team. Here’s everything you need to know, including all the cards, SBCs, and objectives.
The beloved Festival of FUTball promotion kicked off last week to coincide with the start of EURO 2020 and the Copa America.
It’s the perfect chance for Ultimate Team players who stuck around to the end of the FIFA cycle to receive upgraded “Path to Glory” players, new SBCs, rewards packs, and plenty more.
The first team included Antoine Griezmann, Kai Havertz, Marco Verratti, and Phil Foden, to name a few.
Now, the promotion’s second team has been announced, and it looks even better than the first. Let’s take a look at all the players featured in the squad and the accompanying SBCs, objectives, and more.
The summertime fun don't stop! 😅⚽🔥 Festival of FUTball keeps rolling with the second Path to Glory side ↗️💪 Get more details on their potential upgrades and more ➡️ https://t.co/VGwVDsY7az #FUT #FIFA21 pic.twitter.com/LejJwr5Yc1
— EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) June 18, 2021
The latest FIFA 21 special cards work similarly to the game’s “What If” event. That promo saw players upgraded for how many wins they’d earned.
Here’s the Path to Glory upgrade milestones:
As you can see, Path to Glory cards have a maximum of four upgrades before they hit their highest Ultimate Team level, which includes major skill boosts.
And that’s everything you need to know about FIFA 21’s Festival of FUTball Team 2. The third team will be announced next week on June 25.
