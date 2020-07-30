FIFA 21 is expected to shake up the different confirmed leagues and competitions included in the game, with EA SPORTS signing exclusive license agreements around the world.
Just last year, the game developer's revealed a series of CONMEBOL tournaments they had secured. They added them into the game with a free update in March, although since that time the rumor mill has been turning.
Some players are hoping more licenses from South America emerge, with the Brazilian top flight being one of the most popular.
FIFA 21 will be released on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC platforms this October. While that launch is still some way off, some tournaments and leagues have already been confirmed.
La Liga, for example, signed a new deal with EA SPORTS back in June. Their partnership has been extended for another 10 years, meaning all Spanish top-tier teams will feature in the world's most popular football game.
As for all of the others, let's jump right into the list shall we.
Leagues and competitions for FIFA 21
In an official statement, EA have said: "Play with unrivaled authenticity in FIFA 21 with over 17,000 players and 700+ teams alongside more than 90 stadiums and 30+ leagues that give you the most true-to-life experience of The World’s Game."
Below, we have compiled a list of the confirmed and rumored leagues/competitions for FIFA 21.
Leagues
- Austrian Football Bundesliga – Austria (Rumor)
- A-League – Australia
- Allskenskan – Sweden
- Bundesliga – Germany
- Bundesliga.2 – Germany
- Bundesliga. 3 – Germany
- Calcio B – Italy
- Championship – England
- Chinese Super League – China
- Ekstraklasa – Poland
- Eliteserien – Norway (Rumor)
- Eredivisie – Netherlands
- J1 League – Japan
- K-League 1 – South Korea (Rumor)
- La Liga – Spain
- La Liga 2 – Spain
- League One – England
- League Two – England
- Liga Do Brasil – Brazil (Rumor)
- Liga MX – Mexico
- Ligue 1 – France
- Ligue 2 – France
- MBS Pro League – Saudi Arabia
- MLS – United States of America & Canada
- Premier League – England
- Primeira Liga – Portugal
- Argentine Primera Division – Argentina (Rumor)
- Chilean Primera Division – Chile (Rumor)
- Categoría Primera A – Colombia (Rumor)
- Scottish Premiership – Scotland
- Serie A – Italy
- Super League – Switzerland (Rumor)
- Superliga – Denmark
Competitions
- Champions League – Europe
- Copa Libertadores – South America
- Copa Sudamericana – South America
- Europa League – Europe
- Recopa Sudamericana – South America
- UEFA Super Cup
So, there you have it! That is the full list of confirmed and rumored leagues and competitions for FIFA 21. As soon as more are mentioned by leakers, in rumors, or given the green light by EA themselves we'll be the first to let you know @UltimateTeamUK on Twitter.
Until that time, feel free to check out all of the new starheads and stadiums coming soon.