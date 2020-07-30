FIFA 21 is expected to shake up the different confirmed leagues and competitions included in the game, with EA SPORTS signing exclusive license agreements around the world.

Just last year, the game developer's revealed a series of CONMEBOL tournaments they had secured. They added them into the game with a free update in March, although since that time the rumor mill has been turning.

Some players are hoping more licenses from South America emerge, with the Brazilian top flight being one of the most popular.

FIFA 21 will be released on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC platforms this October. While that launch is still some way off, some tournaments and leagues have already been confirmed.

FIFA 21 leak claims EA are planning to scrap Ultimate Team Fitness cards

La Liga, for example, signed a new deal with EA SPORTS back in June. Their partnership has been extended for another 10 years, meaning all Spanish top-tier teams will feature in the world's most popular football game.

As for all of the others, let's jump right into the list shall we.

Leagues and competitions for FIFA 21

In an official statement, EA have said: "Play with unrivaled authenticity in FIFA 21 with over 17,000 players and 700+ teams alongside more than 90 stadiums and 30+ leagues that give you the most true-to-life experience of The World’s Game."

Below, we have compiled a list of the confirmed and rumored leagues/competitions for FIFA 21.

Leagues

Austrian Football Bundesliga – Austria (Rumor)

A-League – Australia

Allskenskan – Sweden

Bundesliga – Germany

Bundesliga.2 – Germany

Bundesliga. 3 – Germany

Calcio B – Italy

Championship – England

Chinese Super League – China

Ekstraklasa – Poland

Eliteserien – Norway (Rumor)

Eredivisie – Netherlands

J1 League – Japan

K-League 1 – South Korea (Rumor)

La Liga – Spain

La Liga 2 – Spain

League One – England

League Two – England

Liga Do Brasil – Brazil (Rumor)

Liga MX – Mexico

Ligue 1 – France

Ligue 2 – France

MBS Pro League – Saudi Arabia

MLS – United States of America & Canada

Premier League – England

Primeira Liga – Portugal

Argentine Primera Division – Argentina (Rumor)

Chilean Primera Division – Chile (Rumor)

Categoría Primera A – Colombia (Rumor)

Scottish Premiership – Scotland

Serie A – Italy

Super League – Switzerland (Rumor)

Superliga – Denmark

Competitions

Champions League – Europe

Copa Libertadores – South America

Copa Sudamericana – South America

Europa League – Europe

Recopa Sudamericana – South America

UEFA Super Cup

So, there you have it! That is the full list of confirmed and rumored leagues and competitions for FIFA 21.

Until that time, feel free to check out all of the new starheads and stadiums coming soon.