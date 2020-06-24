EA SPORTS inks long-term La Liga deal ahead of FIFA 21

EA SPORTS and La Liga have agreed a new long-term partnership that will see Spain's top flight included in EA games for the next decade, starting with FIFA 21.

This new exclusive deal was announced on June 24, just days after the game developers revealed a first look at their next flagship game at EA play, and means that the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and more will be featuring in the company's video game titles long into the future.

The statement, posted by EA, also includes a joint commitment from both parties to grow esports participation over time. This will be heavily focused on eLaLiga Santander, which is La Liga’s official esports competition for competitive players.

Speaking about the new deal, Executive Vice President & Group GM at EA SPORTS, Cam Weber, said: “Our vision is to grow the love of sport through our games and services, and with strategic partnerships with iconic organizations like La Liga, we're uniquely positioned to deliver unrivaled authenticity and innovation in the years to come.

“Our joint commitment will enable both immediate impacts for the next EA SPORTS FIFA experience, and long-term opportunities to continue to strengthen La Liga fan engagement over the next decade.”

On the La Liga front, the league's President – Javier Tebas – was delighted to share the news as well. He added: "This renewal enables us to grow the reach and popularity of La Liga to more and more fans around the world that play EA SPORTS FIFA every day.

“Our new agreement signifies our commitment to maintain this growth and create the best entertainment for football fans worldwide.”

The relationship between football league and video game series has spanned some 20 years already. As for club brand and kit exclusivity, there was no mention of that in the press release on Business Wire.

Some players may be fearing a similar situation to that of other divisions occurring in the future with La Liga, such as Juventus selling their brand rights to PES last season, but it doesn't look like La Liga sides are going anywhere else any time soon.