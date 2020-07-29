New game faces (Starheads) will be revealed in FIFA 21, meaning that players on Ultimate Team, Career, and other modes will look a lot more realistic.

EA SPORTS have already penned exclusive agreements with several of the world's top domestic leagues, including the Bundesliga, Premier League, and most recently La Liga as well.

These deals ensure that all of the high-profile footballers in the division, or regular starters for each club, will look as accurate as possible. EA like to call these face scans 'Starheads' and there's going to be a load of new ones in the next title.

FIFA 21 Star Heads update brings new face scans

Just like any other season, the bulk of Star Heads to be introduced will come from newly promoted sides. In England, for example, that includes the entire teams of West Brom and Leeds United, as well as the winner of the Playoffs.

In other cases, like Marseille, face scans have been confirmed as part of several social media posts from players.

More will be unveiled closer to the time of release, especially when people get ahold of EA Access and the game beta. That won't stop us from putting a list together of likely candidates, though.

Below is a full list of club-wide face scans we can expect to be included in FIFA 21, as well as individual players.

Clubs

Marseille

Leeds United

West Brom

Union Berlin

Arminia Bielefeld

Stuttgart

Osasuna

Granada

Mallorca

Tigres

PSG

Liverpool

Chelsea

Manchester City

Borussia Dortmund

In the case of Tigres, it looks like EA have been teasing the introduction of their stadium – which may indicate the Mexican club has become an official partner. In that case, official FIFA 21 Star Heads may be bundled in.

El rugido norteño está más cerca de lo que crees, ¿estás listo para responder al llamado?#FIFA21 pic.twitter.com/e9T7Q71MrC — EA SPORTS FIFA LATAM (@EASPORTSFutbol) July 27, 2020

Players

Kylian Mbappe

Frenkie De Jong

Bukayo Saka

Allan Saint-Maximin

Steven Bergwijn

Bruno Fernandes

Mason Greenwood

Erling Haaland

Manuel Akanji

Kostas Manolas

Alejandro Gomez

Joao Felix

Romelu Lukaku

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Jadon Sancho

Hakim Ziyech

Typically, face scans are usually given to those who weren't playing in major league previously, have moved clubs, or haven't had a refresh in a while.

Typically, face scans are usually given to those who weren't playing in major league previously, have moved clubs, or haven't had a refresh in a while.

Not a lot of official details are out there just now, although we'll be the first to let you know and this page will be updated accordingly should news break.

FIFA 21 Standard Edition will be released on October 9 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC platforms.