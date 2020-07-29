Warzone Modern Warfare Pokemon Go GTA Online
FIFA 21 new real player faces confirmed so far | Starheads update

by David Purcell
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21

New game faces (Starheads) will be revealed in FIFA 21, meaning that players on Ultimate Team, Career, and other modes will look a lot more realistic. 

EA SPORTS have already penned exclusive agreements with several of the world's top domestic leagues, including the Bundesliga, Premier League, and most recently La Liga as well.

These deals ensure that all of the high-profile footballers in the division, or regular starters for each club, will look as accurate as possible. EA like to call these face scans 'Starheads' and there's going to be a load of new ones in the next title.

FIFA 21 Star Heads update brings new face scans

Kylian Mbappe in FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
Kylian Mbappe, the game's worldwide cover star, has been given a new game face for FIFA 21.

Just like any other season, the bulk of Star Heads to be introduced will come from newly promoted sides. In England, for example, that includes the entire teams of West Brom and Leeds United, as well as the winner of the Playoffs.

In other cases, like Marseille, face scans have been confirmed as part of several social media posts from players.

More will be unveiled closer to the time of release, especially when people get ahold of EA Access and the game beta. That won't stop us from putting a list together of likely candidates, though.

Below is a full list of club-wide face scans we can expect to be included in FIFA 21, as well as individual players.

Clubs

  • Marseille
  • Leeds United
  • West Brom
  • Union Berlin
  • Arminia Bielefeld
  • Stuttgart
  • Osasuna
  • Granada
  • Mallorca
  • Tigres
  • PSG
  • Liverpool
  • Chelsea
  • Manchester City
  • Borussia Dortmund

In the case of Tigres, it looks like EA have been teasing the introduction of their stadium – which may indicate the Mexican club has become an official partner. In that case, official FIFA 21 Star Heads may be bundled in.

Players

  • Kylian Mbappe
  • Frenkie De Jong
  • Bukayo Saka
  • Allan Saint-Maximin
  • Steven Bergwijn
  • Bruno Fernandes
  • Mason Greenwood
  • Erling Haaland
  • Manuel Akanji
  • Kostas Manolas
  • Alejandro Gomez
  • Joao Felix
  • Romelu Lukaku
  • Trent Alexander-Arnold
  • Jadon Sancho
  • Hakim Ziyech

Typically, face scans are usually given to those who weren't playing in major league previously, have moved clubs, or haven't had a refresh in a while.

Typically, face scans are usually given to those who weren't playing in major league previously, have moved clubs, or haven't had a refresh in a while.

Not a lot of official details are out there just now, although we'll be the first to let you know and this page will be updated accordingly should news break.

FIFA 21 Standard Edition will be released on October 9 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC platforms.