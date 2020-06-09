EA SPORTS respond to Kimmich & Sancho TOTSSF card issues

EA SPORTS is investigating issues with the newly-released Joshua Kimmich and Jadon Sancho Team of the Season (TOTS) So Far upgrade cards, the FIFA 20 developers confirmed on Twitter earlier today.

English wonder-kid Jadon Sancho and German superstar Joshua Kimmich, who both play in the Bundesliga, were included in FIFA 20’s bumper Ultimate TOTSSF on June 5. Unfortunately, their return to packs wasn’t without issues, as FUT players soon discovered.

Over the past few days, players have had major problems when packing both Kimmich and Sancho. Namely, each should emerge from any given FUT pack as a 96-rated wonder-card. Instead, players have been receiving their base releases.

EA respond to broken Kimmich & Sancho TOTSSF cards

The issue continued across the weekend. FIFA players demanded EA fix the glitch before Weekend League rewards are handed out on Thursday morning. The publishers finally responded after the WL closed for the round.

“We are investigating reports of some players receiving incorrect versions of Kimmich and Sancho from packs,” EA said on their fan-direct Twitter account on June 9. “We'll provide further updates in this thread as they develop.”

We are investigating reports of some players receiving incorrect versions of Kimmich and Sancho from packs.



We'll provide further updates in this thread as they develop. — FIFA Direct Communication (@EAFIFADirect) June 9, 2020

This issue is particularly disappointing for FIFA 20 fans because of just how rare it is to pack a Team of the Season card in Ultimate Team. Some players will go entire title cycles without a ‘first owner’ version of the upgraded cards.

How to get upgraded Kimmich & Sancho replacements

EA has yet to confirm their response to the issue. In the past, however, the publishers have handed out the correct cards once the glitch has been resolved.

Any players who have been affected by this can likely expect a similar fix. This applies to anyone who packed Jadon Sancho or Joshua Kimmich since FIFA's Ultimate Team was released on June 5. If you pulled a base card, make sure you contact EA directly for a replacement.

These packed player issues are far from the first EA has had to deal with in FIFA 20: only two weeks ago, the game's Companion App was left broken on both mobile and desktop, leaving players unable to buy or sell cards.

Thankfully, FIFA players will soon be able to put EA’s 2019 game in the rear window though, once the fan-voted Futties squad drops. Our first look at FIFA 21, and the new features EA may add, is now expected to be on June 18.