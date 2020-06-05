FIFA 20 Ultimate TOTSSF countdown: Release time, predictions, more

EA SPORTS is on the verge of releasing the very last FIFA 20 Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) promo lineup this weekend, and it’s going to be huge ⁠— the Ultimate squad is set to drop in FUT, but who makes the team?

The end of each FIFA release cycle holds some of the biggest and best teams available: the mega-upgraded Teams of the Season. This year, EA has taken a slightly different route with TOTSSF, but the teams are as impressive as ever.

The most impressive, however, is yet to come. The Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, and more have already been released. Now all of them are being put into the final, stacked Ultimate FUT lineup. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is FIFA 20’s Ultimate TOTSSF coming out?

The Ultimate Team of the Season So Far lineup should drop on Friday, June 5 according to fifauteam.com. If the Ultimate TOTS squad release follows the same formula as other team releases, it should arrive at 1 pm ET/6 pm BST.

The debut of the top-rated Ultimate squad has also been confirmed by EA themselves now too. Ultimate Team’s in-game loading title has been changed to tease the FUT lineup’s best players – seemingly De Bruyne, Messi, and Ronaldo – alongside a countdown clock.

Ultimate Team of the Season So Far predictions

The Ultimate Team of the Season is a lot simpler than the league-based lineups that have been dropped in 2020 so far: if they’re the best players and releases in FIFA 20, then they’re in the final boosted squad.

That means the game’s top players, from arguable footballing GOAT and Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi, to Ballon d'Or runner-up and Champions League victor Virgil van Djik, and rising French champion Kylian Mbappe, the team will have them all.

There has been no indication from EA on whether the Ultimate Team will be a 20-star lineup, or a shorter starting XI, so we’ve tipped twenty to make the cut. Without further ado, here are our top tips for players in the team:

FIFA 20 Ultimate Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) predictions

Lionel Messi (99)

Virgil van Dijk (99)

Cristiano Ronaldo (99)

Kevin De Bruyne (99)

Robert Lewandowski (99)

Sadio Mane (98)

Kylian Mbappe (98)

Neymar Jr. (98)

Mohamed Salah (97)

Karim Benzema (97)

Luis Suarez (97)

Raphael Varane (97)

Luis Alberto (97)

Timo Werner (97)

Alisson Becker (97)

Wissam Ben Yedder (97)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (96)

Sergio Ramos (96)

Jadon Sancho (96)

Segio Aguero (96)

The ‘Ultimate’ lineup arrives in FIFA 20’s Ultimate Team as the expected final release of the Team of the Season So Far promotion. It will be made up of top stars from the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A, and Ligue 1.

⁠For all Team of the Season So Far and FIFA news, stick with us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK to get the team list and news as soon as it's made available.