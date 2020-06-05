FIFA 21 reveal officially delayed by EA

EA has announced that their Play Live event has been officially delayed, which means players have even longer to wait for the reveal of FIFA 21.

FIFA fans have been looking forward to any and all news about the next title in the series for months, and now, it looks like they'll have to wait even longer after news from EA on June 5.

The digital event was originally set to start at 4 PM PST / 7 PM EST on June 11, but has now been pushed back a week to June 18 at the same time, according to EA.

"With the important conversations taking place and important voices being heard around the world right now, we're moving our time to come together in play," EA said on Twitter. "We'll see you at EA PLAY Live 2020 on June 18 at 4pm PDT / 7pm EDT."

While this doesn't mean that the actual release date for FIFA 21 will be delayed at all, it does tack on an extra week until we get to see our first look at the next chapter.

Even though the 2021 title hasn't yet been handed an official release date, we can draw comparisons from recent years to work out a somewhat accurate estimate. FIFA 20 came out on September 27 and FIFA 19 was September 28, so we would expect the next one to fall within the last week or so of the month as well.

FIFA 21 beta

EA Sports will usually invite some players to join online betas before their games are released. Invites are sent out via email, granting some accounts access to certain game modes ahead of schedule – including Career, Pro Clubs and more – and this usually takes place during August.

For last year's game, the beta ran between August 9 and August 22, giving members of the community a chance to review changes and for the developers to make tweaks accordingly. This time around, we'd expect a similar timeline to be followed.

The demo versions, which come after beta, are never really too similar to the games that are ultimately released - although fans do still like to download them and give it a try towards the end of each game. Sometimes though, the demo can give us a good idea of what EA is working on. We would expect the demo to go live in the first week of September, or just slightly later.

While we'll have to wait another extra week for our first look at FIFA 21, the good news is that this delay shouldn't affect the overall timetable for the game's release, which as we mentioned, we're likely to see in late September as the holiday season draws near.