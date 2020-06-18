EA SPORTS announce FIFA 21 reveal schedule for “upcoming months”

EA SPORTS have now officially confirmed the prerelease rollout for FIFA 21, including when players will see news on Ultimate Team, Pro Clubs, Career Mode, and which modern modes won’t make it into the next annual release at all.

Every year, FIFA undergoes a series of changes ahead of the annual release. These changes and tweaks under the hood are often quite small ⁠— Career Mode and Pro Clubs were both all but forgotten last time around ⁠— but this time EA has promised bigger revamps.

Of course, players can still expect to see Ultimate Team reign supreme as the premier mode for the football sim, but it looks like EA will be doubling down on new changes and features for the rest of the title’s game modes too.

The FIFA publishers officially unveiled what modes would be getting changes in FIFA 21 in a tweet on June 17. The list, which EA did warn was “subject to change” right up until the info was actually shared, listed all five FIFA modes.

According to the update tweet, we can expect to start seeing new features for the upcoming FIFA release throughout August. There may also be a sneak peek into what the devs have in the pipes for FIFA 21 at EA Play later this week too.

🚨 EA have announced the #FIFA21 reveal schedule for the upcoming months!



What are you most excited about besides FUT?

For the most part, the list looks pretty stock-standard for the annual FIFA refresh. EA was never going to leave FUT behind, and Volta looks to be sticking around after its debut this year as well. Career Mode and Pro Clubs are also included.

Here are all the FIFA game modes that will be getting updates, big or small, when FIFA 21 drops in September this year:

FIFA 21 features & modes reveal schedule

Overall Gameplay

Career Mode

Volta Football

Pro Clubs

FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

One feature that has been a key part of EA’s footballing title in the past few years that seems absent from the list, however, is The Journey. The storyline mode, first introduced in FIFA 17, tells the story of football prodigy Alex Hunter.

FIFA executive producer Aaron McHardy had previously warned fans The Journey would likely only last the length of the “three-year trilogy,” but this does confirm the campaign-style mode is on the chopping block heading into FIFA 21.

EA SPORTS have kept their cards tight to their chest about when fans will be able to get their hands on FIFA 21. September is usually when each title is released though. We may learn more in the EA Play live event this week too.

