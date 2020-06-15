How to watch EA Play: FIFA 21 & Star Wars reveal, start time, more

EA are on the cusp of showing off a brand new FIFA 21 reveal trailer, dropping details on a leaked Star Wars game, and potentially even more during their next EA Play event in 2020. So, here's everything you need to know about when it starts and what could be included.

Gamers all around the world, no matter the hour, will be interested in what the developers have got to show off during the online press conference. After all, this is usually when the E3 trade fair would take place – a showcase for many of EA's most famous trailers in previous years.

However, with the current global situation in mind, they decided to go completely online this time around. While this might not sound like a very exciting route for the gaming world, Sony set the bar high with their crafted package to reveal the PS5 earlier in the month, and fans will be hoping EA go one better.

When does EA Play start?

Those looking to tune in for this year's online EA Play can do so on June 18, which is a little later than first planned – following a delay. Originally, it was set to begin a week before that.

Of course, the startup time will depend on where about you're based – but we've got you covered. EA Play is set to start up at 4pm (PT), 7pm (ET), 12am (BST), 1am (CEST), and 9am (AEST).

How to watch EA Play

Watching along can be made possible right here, inside this article, as we've embedded the official EA Twitch channel below. As soon as the start time comes around on June 18, the stream will get underway.

What games will be revealed at EA Play?

FIFA 21

We can already feel the excitement from FIFA players about potentially seeing the first FIFA 21 trailer, especially considering that they have reached that point with FIFA 20 where it's starting to get a bit repetitive.

With the next installment in the series expected to launch later this year in September, all eyes will be on EA Play to see what happens on that front. If their most recent tweets are anything to go off, it looks certain to happen.

Five days until you get to see glimpse of FIFA at #EAPlayLive! https://t.co/N1vFE5QjFo pic.twitter.com/KEFf9n1vCM — Electronic Arts (@EA) June 13, 2020

Star Wars Squadrons

Another game, which some might not have seen coming until it leaked a few days prior, is Star Wars Squadrons.

The fresh project is supposed to be getting a brand new trailer drop on June 15, heading into the event, so we should probably be expecting a deeper dive when EA Play comes around.

Based on the image below, things are going to get interesting real soon.

"You are the Empire's Strength." Be among the first to see the #StarWarsSquadrons reveal trailer this Monday at 8:00 AM Pacific: https://t.co/EeJWzgPTOe pic.twitter.com/tjHPyawyHt — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) June 14, 2020

Aside from those two big hitters, there's always the possibility that the developers will show off some surprise picks as well. Let's face it, they're not short of game franchises, so it should be interesting to see what unfolds.

