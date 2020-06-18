Respawn reportedly set to announce Apex Legends cross-play at EA Play

The wait for Apex Legends cross-play may finally be over, according to reports suggesting Respawn Entertainment will unveil the long-awaited feature during their EA Play event livestream on June 18.

There’s already a huge slate of features, in-game events, and next-gen upgrades Respawn is likely going to trot out during their EA Play livestream event. According to new rumors, there may be one more thing on the menu too ⁠— cross-play.

Cross-play has become an integral feature for many modern games in recent times. Although many gamers are split by their choice of console, allowing users on PlayStation, Xbox, and of course PC to link together often breathes new life into a game’s player base.

It’s no surprise then that Apex Legends fans have been crying out for the feature since the game was first revealed to the world in February last year. Titles like Call of Duty and rival battle royale Fortnite, already employ the link-up feature.

Read more: Apex Legends official Steam release finally coming soon

Apex Legends may finally be ready to join the list of games breaking down console barriers too though, when 2020’s EA Play livestream event ⁠— which was delayed a week due to all the ongoing protests across the world ⁠— finally rolls around.

The rumors cross-play is one of the headlining features set to be unveiled by Respawn this Thursday comes from VentureBeat. According to writer Jeff Grubb, Apex fans should “expect the battle royale shooter to get cross-play” following an official announcement at EA Play 2020.

The timing of the announcement certainly makes sense too. Respawn is gearing up for a big switch onto next-generation consoles in late 2020. Having plenty of players already in the battle royale can only help its impending shift.

The Apex Legends cross-play rumors come at the same time as another long-awaited slice of news too. Respawn’s battle royale may also finally be coming to Nintendo Switch. This was backed up by a recent EA investors call.

A potential cross-play announcement isn’t the only reason to tune into Respawn’s EA Play stream tomorrow either. There’s plenty more on the menu: the leaked Crypto Town Takeover should be announced, as should Apex’s official Steam release.

Whatever Respawn ends up unveiling during the June 18 event, it’s sure to be unmissable for any diehard Apex Legends fan. We’ve got everything you need to know, including how to tune into the stream, and what else to expect, right here.