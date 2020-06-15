FIFA 20 Summer Heat promo: Countdown, start time, predictions, more

The bumper FIFA 20 Team of the Season So Far promo has finally wrapped up, and already attention is turning to the next FUT event. Many believed it would be FUTTIES. Instead, EA announced the mysterious ‘Summer Heat’ event.

There can be no denying it ⁠— EA has turned the promo dial up to eleven in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team this year. The events, boosted player cards, and squad-building challenges have come thick and fast right from the word go.

What is the FIFA 20 Summer Heat promo?

The Ultimate Team release schedule has been a bit muddled in 2020. Because world football was temporarily halted, EA dropped the TOTSSF promo early. Now it looks like Summer Heat will tide us over until FUTTIES to fill the gap.

EA SPORTS has been pretty quiet about what the Summer Heat event actually is, but Dexerto believes it could be a “greatest hits” promo for FIFA 20. That means some of the best cards from the past title cycle, as well as popular SBCs and challenges, could return in the event to round out a huge year for FUT.

17 June pic.twitter.com/y6K4yMgwDF — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) June 12, 2020

FIFA 20 Summer Heat release date & time

Here are perhaps the most important details regarding any big FIFA 20 event ⁠— when you can get your hands on the new cards, SBC puzzles, and challenges. This time around, Summer Heat is coming quickly: it arrives on Wednesday, June 17.

Like nearly every Ultimate Team update, the event should go live at 1pm ET / 6pm BST. This seems to have been confirmed by EA in-game too, with the FUT loading screen now set to a countdown timer for the June event.

FIFA 20 Summer Heat predictions

If FIFA 20’s latest promo Summer Heat truly is a “greatest hits” set re-release, with the top cards from this FUT cycle dropped back into packs, puzzles, and challenges, then we have the pick of the litter to choose from.

As we mentioned earlier, EA hasn’t been shy about promo events this year. In fact, we have seen the most special cards ever released in a FIFA title in 2020, and we may even have a few more on the way before FIFA 21 finally arrives.

Here’s a list of some of the past promos Summer Heat could draw on for its “greatest hits” revival, if that turns out to be its direction:

Past FIFA 20 Ultimate Team promo events

Ones to Watch

Ultimate Scream

FUTmas

Team of the Year

Road to the Final

Future Stars

Headliners

Ratings Refresh

Shapeshifters

CONMEBOL

FUT Birthday

Ratings Refresh

Team of the Group Stage

Team of the Season So Far

For now, it’s time for patience. Because EA has been pretty quiet about the event itself, there may not be a chance to invest in cards for the very end of the FIFA cycle, but you can prepare by saving up a few packs regardless.

As soon as Summer Heat is properly revealed, we'll keep you up to date with everything on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK – so stick around! Hopefully, this promo has some cracking cards that we can all wish we’d packed!