Bethesda announces another Fallout 4 update & players are apprehensive

Bethesda has revealed that they will be pushing out another update to Fallout 4 on May 13, and players are conflicted about the change.

On May 10, Bethesda made the announcement that a follow-up update would be coming soon. This would address the issues that the first update experienced with the Quality and Performance modes, while also including new options for graphics and performance settings.

However, after the last update’s issues, the Fallout 4 fanbase has expressed uncertainty about what this update might bring.

“Will it finally stop crashing? Since the update, and about 20 hours or so, I am at 7 crashes now. The last one I was simply building a farm for a settlement and it crashed while planting corn. The game feels so unstable (still),” said one X user.

Article continues after ad

After Amazon Prime Video released its Fallout series, the game received a large influx of players, which prompted Bethesda to push for a performance update. Despite what was promised in the patch notes, the changes made little positive change to the overall game.

Article continues after ad

Players began posting side-by-side images of what the game looked like before and after the update, noting that there was barely a difference between the Quality and Performance modes and even less of a difference between what the older-gen build used to look like.

This wasn’t the only issue, though. One of the biggest complaints about the Fallout 4 update was that it broke many players’ games. The update almost completely broke Fallout 4 mods, causing many players’ games to crash.

Article continues after ad

“Oh great, I was hoping you’d break all my mods again,” said another X user after Bethesda’s announced the new update.

It appears that Bethesda is aware of the problem at hand, which means there may still be hope for Fallout 4’s current state.