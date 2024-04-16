Are Fallout 4’s Achievements broken on Xbox?

Fans of Amazon’s Fallout television series have flocked to Fallout 4 only to discover that Xbox Achievements are completely broken.

Similar to what happened with The Witcher and The Last of Us, the Fallout TV series has new fans eager to jump into the property’s interactive adventures.

One problem is plaguing the Xbox ecosystem, however – Achievements for Fallout 4 won’t unlock. As evidenced by discussions in the True Achievements forums, Xbox players haven’t been able to unlock Achievements in the RPG for some time.

Most of the thread’s complaints are only a week old. However, the original post dates back to May 2018, indicating this issue has reared its head on more than one occasion.

The problem isn’t exclusive to Fallout 4’s main game content either. Several people have reported that the bug prevents them from getting Achievements in DLC such as Far Harbor.

Based on a message from the official Bethesda Support page, the Fallout developer is aware of the Achievement glitch. The support notice reads in part: “We are currently investigating an issue where achievements are failing to unlock for Fallout 4 on Xbox.”

While the page features a few suggestions on how to work around various Achievement/Trophy glitches, messages in the aforementioned forums thread note that such solutions aren’t working at present.

At the time of writing, Bethesda has yet to specify when a permanent solution will become available to Xbox users. Players can only hope developers resolve the glitch in time for Fallout 4’s next-gen update on April 25.