How to watch $50K Fall Guys Twitch Rivals event: Streams, schedule, more

Fall Guys has taken the gaming industry by storm and the first major competitive event is on the horizon. Here’s everything you need to know about the $50K Twitch Rivals tournament.

From the world’s biggest streamers to some of the most popular sporting teams, Fall Guys has captivated the masses since its release on August 4. The charming battle royale provides some bite-sized fun that players of all skill levels can enjoy. But just how competitive can things get?

Advertisement

Well, the first proper tournament has just been locked in so we’re just about to find out. Twitch has announced the latest competition in its Twitch Rivals series and the focus is on Mediatonic’s hit battle royale.

With $50,000 on the line, it’s by far the biggest Fall Guys tournament to date. Dozens of content creators will be battling it out in the first of its kind competition. Here’s a rundown on what to expect from the event.

Advertisement

When is the Twitch Rivals Fall Guys event?

Tomorrow’s the day. For what?



The very first edition of Twitch Rivals @FallGuysGame Fridays.



$50,000 is on the line starting at 1pm PT at https://t.co/xea83i1yVm pic.twitter.com/7NZf2D8vyv — Twitch Esports (@TwitchEsports) August 27, 2020

The first iteration of ‘Fall Guys Fridays’ will be kicking off on August 29 at 1PM PT / 4PM ET / 6AM AEST. There’s no telling just how long the competition might run for, but with teams needing to complete ten games, it should be at least an hour of Fall Guys chaos.

Read More: Fall Guys is finally coming to mobile but only in China

This instance of the event is labeled as ‘Week 1’ in the official schedule, so it’s extremely likely Fall Guys Fridays kicks off at a similar time in future weeks too.

How to watch the competition

As with every major Twitch Rivals event, the Fall Guys tournament will be featured on the dedicated Twitch account. This will serve as a hub so that you can keep on top of the action from all angles as it gets underway.

Advertisement

If you’d prefer to watch your favorite streamer’s POV through the run, however, that’s always an option too. Plenty of the most popular names on Twitch will be sharing their perspective as they dive to the finish line in every round.

Format and rules

As there are no custom lobbies in Fall Guys yet, the first Twitch Rivals event will be based around a unique point system. 80 Twitch streamers will be divided into 20 teams. From here, each group plays a maximum of 10 games should they do well enough.

Read more: Fall Guys makes major account change in fight against cheaters

Points are earned with every single round of action, though. So every mini-game matters as the competition rolls on. Here’s a breakdown of how teams will be racking up points in the first Twitch Rivals tournament:

Advertisement

SCORING IN QUALIFYING ROUNDS

For every team member that finishes...

R1: +1 Point

R2: +2 Points

R3: +3 Points

R4: +4 Points

R5: +5 Points

SCORING IN "FINAL" ROUNDS

If the Final Round is played during...

R2, winner receives: +20 Points

R3, winner receives: +17 Points

R4, winner receives: +14 Points

R5, winner receives: +10 Points

R6, winner receives: +7 Points

To start things out, all teams will be competing in six games. Once this point is reached, the knockout stage begins. Depending on point totals, teams will start dropping out of the action with each passing game from here on out.

The bottom 10 teams will instantly be removed from the competition after the seventh game. Only the top six will advance after the eights game, and so on until just one team is crowned victorious. In the event of ties in point totals, teams will continue through to the next round if this occurs early in the knockout phase. If the two finalists tie, however, another game will be played to determine a true winner.