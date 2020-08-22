Fall Guys is finally coming to mobile but only in China

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is coming to mobile devices in China, as entertainment giant Bilibili has acquired the rights to bring the bubbly battle royale to the massive player base.

Senior Analyst at Niko Partners, Daniel ‘ZhugeEX’ Ahmad, shared the trailer that ushered in the news, featuring Bilibili along with Fall Guys developers Mediatonic and publisher Devolver Digital.

Advertisement

Porting a game over to China can be a major milestone for devs to accomplish. Even though every title needs to be approved by the region before being published, doing so opens the doors to the biggest gaming communities in the world.

The new title has already been getting a ton of traction early on. After it’s August 4 release via PlayStation Plus and Steam, millions have hopped on just to fall down in the ultimate knockout arena.

Advertisement

Now the vast market in China will be getting the same chance to try out Fall Guys soon with the game being ported off to mobile. That will open the door for the game to be experienced by China’s 635 million gamers, per data from a 2019 Niko Partners analysis.

As noted by ZhugeEx, the Chinese port of the popular battle royale didn’t seem to have a trace of news for a mobile version to any other region.

It’s been a bizarre timeline for the incarnation of Fall Guys’ mobile version. Weeks after its initial release, the FG team issued a word of warning about fake YouTube ads claiming a mobile port was on the way.

Advertisement

Read more: How to get Portal 2 skin in Fall Guys on PS4 and PC

“If you see any ads for a mobile version they are scams,” the FG Twitter wrote. That statement seemingly shut the door on possible mobile iterations for the game, until Bilibili’s announcement.

Chinese games and entertainment company Bilibili has secured the rights to publish a mobile version of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout in China.



The game released for PC and PS4 on August 4, 2020 and has become a viral hit.#FallGuys https://t.co/BjElzemUGr pic.twitter.com/EBgYq3pck5 — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) August 22, 2020

Now there’s renewed hope for players in the West. While the mobile market in China is enormous, a port under construction overseas could mean that the developers are looking to do the same elsewhere.

There are still players hoping that a Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, or mobile release for the game is in the cards for the near future.

Advertisement

Even though there hasn’t been any indication from the devs so far, Fall Guys has already been a huge hit on its limited platforms, so any more versions would surely be welcomed by the gaming community.