Man City are using Fall Guys to tease fans over Messi transfer rumors

Lionel Messi transfer rumors are bursting at the seams after he reportedly told Barcelona he finally wants to leave, and now Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are teasing fans over the possibility using just Fall Guys.

The game has surged in popularity of late, with over a million people following its quirky Twitter account and thousands dropping into the action looking for their first win.

Advertisement

Alongside that short success story for developers, Mediatonic, in the world of football Barcelona appear to be at a crossroads. A big crossroads as well, with ESPN, The New York Times, and many other major outlets reporting the Argentinian has requested to end his contract, after suffering an embarrassing 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi-finals.

With the bidding war potentially going to fly off the charts, there's one team (and one manager) in particular that's being linked strongly. Man City, and Pep Guardiola.

Advertisement

Messi Manchester City rumors

Pep enjoyed tremendous success managing the Catalan club, where he led teams to two European Cups, three La Ligas, and even scooped World's Best Coach a couple of times too.

Naturally, fans think the Spaniard may be eyeing a reunion with Messi and may take him to Manchester in the transfer window. With fans obviously in disbelief at the prospect, and likely searching online for any information they can get on the possibility of seeing Messi in sky blue next season, their Twitter account is having quite the field day.

Read More: Call of Duty sign Man Utd star Paul Pogba to Verdansk FC

On August 26, their esports account tweeted a picture of a Fall Guys character with the head hidden. Their caption stated: "Who do you think our new Man City signing is?" It was later retweeted by the main account.

Advertisement

Wait... who could it be? 🤔 https://t.co/GDyR56me0c — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 26, 2020

The tweet stated the unknown player was "out of this world" with a goat emoji. Goat... Could it be?

Who do you think our new @ManCity signing is?



Announcement at 14:00 👀 pic.twitter.com/3VMDXuEiMq — Man City Esports (@mancityesports) August 26, 2020

The chances of Messi actually getting announced in this way is very unlikely, and any potential transfer is just speculation at this stage anyway.

Exclusive skin coming soon?

What Man City have achieved here, though, is anticipation around whatever news they're about to drop – presumably something Fall Guys related.

Advertisement

The likelihood is that it's a new exclusive skin, similar to that of Portal 2 crossover character released on August 22. Soon enough, football fans might have another costume to select and it looks pretty cool based on the shots we have of it so far.

We'll keep you updated when Manchester City make the big reveal at 2pm UK time on August 26.