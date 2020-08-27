Fall Guys Season 2 officially revealed: wizard costumes, new levels, and more

During Geoff Keighley's Gamescom Opening Night livestream, Season 2 of Fall Guys was officially unveiled and it's bringing a whole new theme with it.

Fall Guys' success is pretty unprecedented. The game has skyrocketed in popularity since the game held its beta over the summer and has even garnered the attention of major streamers like TimTheTatman, Ninja, and more.

Mediatonic is so confident in the success of its game, that the developer decided to announce Season 2 of its post-launch content before Season 1 has even finished. That's something not even huge games like Fortnite or Warzone do.

According to the sneak peek, Fall Guys Season 2 will be medieval-themed. Players will be able to dress their bean up as knights, wizards, dragons, and witches, while completing a ton of new levels.

Overall, it seems like there's going to be around five new levels added to the game during the duration of S2 – at least according to the sneak peek trailer.

Some seem to be variations on current levels like Hoopsie Daisy and Egg Scramble, while others seem to be totally new and original ideas.

One of the new levels featured in the trailer tasks players with moving large blocks in order to successfully climb over walls, while another one seemed to be an incredibly intense obstacle course. Currently, none of the levels are named.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-6vglIQu3TU

Unfortunately, players will have to wait a little while longer for Season 2, as it's set to launch sometime in 2020. Of course, this means that if you haven't leveled up your current battle pass, you still have time.

All in all, while Mediatonic didn't show off an extensive amount of content with the sneak peek, it does look pretty promising and will more than likely keep fans entertained for a while.

More details about the season will be announced as we get closer to its release date, so keep it locked to Dexerto for more information as it becomes available.