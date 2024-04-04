Will Sebastian Vettel return to F1? Lewis Hamilton hails “amazing” Mercedes option

Sebastian Vettel has admitted that a return to F1 “could well be on the cards”depends on the package”, with Lewis Hamilton claiming that the German driver would be an “amazing option” for Mercedes.

Vettel, 36, retired from F1 at the end of the 2022 season following a two-year stint at Aston Martin. But with over half of the grid set to be out of a contract in 2025, rumors of the four-time world champion returning to the sport have kicked into overdrive.

Here is all you need to know about Vettel’s possible return to F1.

Will Sebastian Vettel return to F1?

The former Red Bull star has said whether he returns to F1 “depends on the package” that is offered to him.

Vettel’s last race came at the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix where he picked up what many thought would be his last ever point in the sport with a P10 finish. But now, Vettel has opened the door to a possible return.

“Well, potentially I am because I haven’t got a drive,” he told Sky Sports whether he is in the market for a 2025 seat. “But they question is, am I looking for one? I think it depends on the package.

“I retired from Formula 1 not to come back, but I also did say that you never know. So I think it still stands.

“Obviously, there’s things that I miss, which is mostly the competition. And things that I don’t miss, so that hasn’t changed. Obviously, life is very different if you’re not involved and I do enjoy that still.

“You never know where life is taking you, so maybe it takes me back behind the wheel, maybe it doesn’t.”

Could Sebastian Vettel replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes?

Vettel has been backed by Hamilton to replace him at Mercedes, with the seven-time world champion offering his support for the move.

The Mercedes icon will be leaving the Silver Arrows at the end of the current season to join Ferrari for the 2025 campaign. Toto Wolff has the arduous task of finding someone to replace the Briton, but Hamilton believes that Vettel could well be the driver the team need.

“I would love for Seb to come back,” Hamilton said. “I think he would be an amazing option for the team, to have a multi world championship-winning driver, someone who’s got amazing values to continue to take this team forwards… I would love it if he came back.”

When was the last time Sebastian Vettel won a race?

Vettel last won an F1 race at the 2019 Singapore Grand Prix.

Vettel led home a Ferrari 1-2 at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, with teammate Charles Leclerc following him over the line as Hamilton rounded off the podium positions.

Despite qualifying on the second-row for lights out, the German put in a superb drive to claim victory for the last time in his F1 career, his first since the 2018 Belgian Grand Prix.