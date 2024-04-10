SportsF1

Chinese Grand Prix: How to watch, start time, TV channel, sprint race & more

Matt Hobkinson
Max Verstappen leads Charles Leclerc at the Japanese Grand PrixAssociated Press

Formula 1 returns to China for the first time since 2019 as the maiden sprint race of the 2024 season takes place during the Chinese Grand Prix weekend.

Max Verstappen heads to the Shanghai International Circuit as the clear favorite for the race after he led home a Red Bull 1-2 at the Japanese Grand Prix last time out. But with an F1 race not being held in the country for the past five years, there could yet be plenty of surprises.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix.

Contents

What time is the Chinese Grand Prix?

The race itself gets underway on Sunday, April 21 at 8 am BST, 3 am ET, and 12 am PT.

Qualifying to set the grid for the main race takes place on Saturday, April 20 at 8 am BST, 3 am ET, and 12 am PT.

China will host the first sprint race of the season, with lights out for the shortened format getting underway on Saturday, April 20 at 4 am BST, 11 pm ET, and 8 pm PT (Friday, April 19).

As with last year, a separate qualifying session will take place to determine the starting order for the sprint race, commencing on Friday, April 19 at 8.30 am BST, 3.30 am ET, and 12.30am PT.

How can I watch the Chinese Grand Prix on TV?

Viewers in the UK can watch the race live on Sky Sports, while those in the US can catch the action on ESPN.

To watch Formula 1 on ESPN, subscribe here.

Who is the reigning F1 champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, having topped the drivers’ standings for Red Bull last year – his third title in a row.

2024 F1 Drivers’ Standings

Verstappen remains top of the drivers’ standings after his win at the Japanese Grand Prix, while Perez finds himself just five points clear of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in second and third respectively.

PositionDriverTeamWinsPoints
1Max VerstappenRed Bull377
2Sergio PerezRed Bull064
3Charles LeclercFerrari059
4Carlos SainzFerrari155
5Lando NorrisMcLaren037
6Oscar PiastriMcLaren032
7George RussellMercedes024
8Fernando AlonsoAston Martin024
9Lewis HamiltonMercedes010
10Lance StrollAston Martin09
11Yuki TsunodaRB07
12Oliver BearmanFerrari06
13Nico HulkenbergHaas03
14Kevin MagnussenHaas01
15Alex AlbonWilliams00
16Zhou GuanyuSauber00
17Daniel RicciardoRB00
18Esteban OconAlpine00
19Pierre GaslyAlpine00
20Valtteri BottasSauber00
21Logan SargeantWilliams00

2024 F1 Constructors’ Standings

It’s business as usual for Red Bull in the constructors’ championship as they keep Ferrari at arm’s length in first. McLaren will look to increase the gap to Mercedes in third, with Aston Martin looking to leapfrog the Silver Arrows, who have struggled at the start of the 2024 season.

PositionTeamWinsPoints
1Red Bull3141
2Ferrari1120
3McLaren069
4Mercedes034
5Aston Martin033
6RB07
7Haas04
8Williams00
9Sauber00
10Alpine00

