Misfits launches Women of Misfits to mentor and advocate for women in gaming - Dexerto

Esports organization Misfits Gaming have announced Women of Misfits, a platform led by their female executives to “inspire female gamers.”

Misfits Gaming are launching the platform in an effort to provide mentorship, networking opportunities, and advocacy to women in gaming and esports.

They are looking to create a space where women can discuss ideas and “be inspired by influential women both inside and outside of the organization.”

The platform will be led by executives within the ownership group of Misfits Gaming, Call of Duty franchise Florida Mutineers, and Overwatch franchise Florida Mayhem. Chief revenue officer Lagen Nash, vice president of communications Becca Henry, and co-founder Laurie Silvers are among those involved.

The Women of Misfits platform includes a monthly series of talks that will live on YouTube. The first speaker line-up includes tennis veteran Chris Evert, comedian and YouTuber GloZell Green, baseball coach Bianca Smith, and four-time Olympian Angela Ruggiero, and Born This Way Foundation executive director Maya Enista Smith.

Women at Misfits Gaming Group will be paired with mentors in the organization for guidance and career advice as part of the mentorship pillar in the program. The platform will provide network opportunities between women at the company and others to “share experiences, collaborate on ideas, and build support groups.”

Advocacy is said to be another pillar, with the aforementioned executives not only supporting those internally at the organization but also those in the wider gaming and esports industries.

Happy #InternationalWomensDay! Our group of misfits has grown into a huge family with women working across all departments, and 50% of our leadership team consisting of women. We wouldn't be where we are without our powerful women, and we remember that every day! pic.twitter.com/iapLtUbudO — Misfits Gaming (@MisfitsGG) March 8, 2021

“I am truly inspired and amazed with our women at MGG and their many accomplishments and eager to watch this platform ascend,” said Misfits CEO Ben Spoont.

“The determination and dedication to push one another to break the boundaries as women within the esports industry is remarkable, and I am confident this platform will resonate not only within MGG, but also within our wider community.”