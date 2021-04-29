Trovo Titans: $250,000 community tournament series for Valorant, Warzone & more - Dexerto

Live streaming platform Trovo has announced that they will be running a series of community tournaments called Trovo Titans, with $250,000 up for grabs across multiple titles.

The series will run throughout 2021 across North America, Latin America and Europe, featuring over 100 events and 280 days of competition through weekly matches and monthly tournaments.

The Trovo Titans program will include tournaments across a wide variety of game genres and titles customized for each region.

In addition to prize pools for each event, players will have the chance to win cash and prizes by accumulating Titan Points, which can be earned through event participation, tournament placement, and engagement on the Trovo platform and Trovo Titans Discord.

Advertisement

To mark their first anniversary in May, Trovo say that “the best way to celebrate is to provide more opportunities to play, compete, win and share that experience with our community across the globe.”

Here’s the full list of games for players to compete on in each region during Trovo Titans:

North America Latin America Europe League of Legends League of Legends League of Legends PUBG Mobile PUBG Mobile PUBG Mobile Valorant Valorant Valorant Call of Duty: Mobile Call of Duty: Mobile League of Legends: Wild Rift League of Legends: Wild Rift League of Legends: Wild Rift Fortnite Fortnite Fortnite CS:GO Rainbow Six Siege Rainbow Six Siege Free Fire Dota 2 Dota 2 Call of Duty: Warzone Teamfight Tactics Teamfight Tactics — Apex Legends Apex Legends — — Free Fire —

“With a variety of games to play and an engaging esports format, Trovo Titans provides something for everyone in the gaming community, and I look forward to watching this amazing entertainment platform grow all year long,” Allen Chan, Senior Operations Manager for Trovo, said of the innovative tournament series.

Advertisement

When is Trovo Titans?

Tournaments will run throughout 2021 across the three regions, and in all different titles.

Game feeds will be observed and broadcasted live on the Trovo Titans channel, with professional production by Allied Esports, where viewership rewards will also be given out throughout the year.

Read More: Why Trovo support mobile and grassroots esports so strongly

For more information about Trovo Titans, including updated schedules, tournament registration, Titan Points and community casting opportunities, visit trovotitans.live and follow Trovo Titans on Twitter.