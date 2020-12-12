Logo
Sjokz shuts down trolls saying she “only made it” because she’s a woman

Published: 12/Dec/2020 17:56

by Daniel Cleary
Popular League of Legends host Eefje ‘Sjokz’ Depoortere has clapped back at trolls who claim that she “only made it” because she’s a woman, after winning multiple Esports Host of the Year awards in 2020.

With shows such as The Game Awards, some of the biggest stars in gaming and esports are highlighted each year, for their outstanding efforts in becoming the best at their roles.

Each year, the decisions made around these awards tend to spark debates amongst the gaming community, particularly for the likes of the Game of the Year award and more.

Sjokz has hosted the LEC season and the English broadcast for Worlds in 2020.

One 2020 award winner was Sjokz, for her work as a host throughout the 2020 LEC season and for the League of Legends World Championship, but she was, somewhat predictably, targetted by trolls after it was announced that she had won.

The LEC host shut down some of the bizarre claims against her after some viewers suggested that she was only successful because she was a woman, setting the record straight during one of her December 11 Twitch broadcast.

“There’s always people that say “you only made it because you’re a woman,” she explained. “The fact is, it’s just not true. I’m awesome, I work my ass off and it’s sometimes very, very difficult.”

 

 

 

The popular LoL personality continued on, highlighting some of her achievements throughout her time in the esports industry.

“I speak five languages, I have two master’s degrees. I have built this career as a pioneer in this industry for the last ten years. I deserve it, I really do.”

“So often I am afraid to say anything because I’m afraid of the backlash and all that,” she added. “And so many of my female colleagues have the same thing, and its f***ing bulls**t!”

While there were a few who were attempting to troll Sjokz, the overall response towards the LEC broadcast host was quite positive, with many sharing their support and kind words.

How to watch BLAST Premier CSGO Fall Final: schedule, streams & teams

Published: 12/Dec/2020 15:51 Updated: 12/Dec/2020 16:37

by Jacob Hale
The BLAST Premier Fall Final is finally upon us, bringing some of the best CS:GO teams in the world together to compete for the huge $425,000 prize pool.

Throughout the season, some of CS’ top teams have been competing to earn points for seeding at the Fall Finals, and the event has finally arrived, with eight teams looking to round out the year with a huge win. Some big names have already fallen, while for others the dream is still alive.

How to watch BLAST Premier Fall Finals

Regardless of which team you support, the BLAST Premier Fall Finals has been a fantastic event so far, having officially kicked off on December 8 and finishing on December 13 (see below for full schedule).

The tournament can be streamed on either the BLAST YouTube channel or their official Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded here for your convenience.

Blast Premier Fall Finals schedule

The BLAST Premier Fall Finals is taking place from December 8-13, and we now know how the bracket and schedule will look ahead of time.

In case you missed it, the eight teams that qualified through the Regular Season and Showdown event are as follows:

  • Vitality
  • Mousesports
  • Natus Vincere
  • Astralis
  • G2 Esports
  • Furia
  • OG Esports
  • BIG

With the upper bracket final underway, here’s when you’ll need to tune in for the rest of the schedule (all times CET):

Saturday, December 12

  • 4.30pm: Vitality vs BIG
  • 7.30pm: Astralis vs Natus Vincere

Sunday, December 13

  • 4.30pm: Consolidation Final
  • 8.30pm: Grand Final

Tuesday, December 8

  • 4.30pm: Vitality 2-0 Mousesports
  • 7.30pm: Astralis 1-2 Natus Vincere

Wednesday, December 9

  • 1.30pm: G2 Esports 2-1 Furia
  • 4.30pm: OG Esports 2-0 BIG
  • 7.30pm: Mousesports 0-2 Astralis

Thursday, December 10

  • 1.30pm: Furia 2-1 OG Esports
  • 4.30pm: Vitality 2-0 Natus Vincere
  • 7.30pm: G2 1-2 BIG

Friday, December 11

  • 4.30pm: Astralis 2-0 G2
  • 7.30pm: Furia 0-2 Natus Vincere
BLAST Premier CSGO Fall Finals schedule
BLAST Premier
BLAST Premier CSGO Fall Finals schedule.

So, that’s the full schedule for the BLAST Premier Fall Finals, with some exciting matchups to boot.

Be sure to keep checking back as we provide coverage for all of the results and happenings at the event, which is sure to prove just as exciting as it looks.