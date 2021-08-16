SicK jokes Sentinels “purposely” lost rounds to 100 Thieves at VCT Challengers

Following Sentinel’s 3-1 win over 100 Thieves during the VCT Stage 3 NA Challengers Playoffs grand finals, Hunter ‘SicK’ Mims suggested that Sentinels “purposely” lost some rounds in for the team order to learn.

Only losing one series during the entirety of the VCT Stage 3 Challengers, Sentinels have proven that they’re a force to be reckoned with.

With an almost perfect run, the North American titans have undoubtedly cemented themselves as the best Valorant team in the world.

Learning from your mistakes is arguably one of the most important things in life, and that also carries over to esports, but how do you learn from your mistakes if you make none? A problem that only Sentinels has to deal with.

On August 16, following a 3-1 victory over 100 Thieves in the Grand Finals, Sentinels player Hunter ‘SicK’ Mims revealed during his live stream that Sentinels had to “throw” a few rounds in order to learn something.

SicK explains that during the second game of the series on Breeze, Sentinels felt like they had to throw a few rounds, as they were undefeated on the newest Valorant map.

“Why did you guys lose on Breeze?” asked a viewer. “Well the thing is because we were undefeated on the map, we felt like we had to lose to learn something, so we purposely lost a few rounds just to learn some better ways to play it. The fact that we were undefeated, we weren’t learning anything,” SicK responded.

Although he had a wry smile on his face, he assured viewers that he wasn’t ‘capping’. In fairness, the team has actually said in press conferences that they have tried to learn through lost rounds – despite how rare they are.

100 Thieves ultimately won Breeze 13-11 over Sentinels, the only win against Sentinels they managed during the tournament.

While Sentinels looked unstoppable during their VCT run to Masters Berlin, SicK is most likely kidding about throwing rounds, but Sentinels have repeatedly complained about not learning anything due to their win streaks.