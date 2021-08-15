CSGO star Stewie2K says he will “eventually” move to Valorant

Previously considered to be the best in the world, CS:GO superstar Jake ‘Stewie2K’ Yip has teased that he may jump ship from Counter-Strike to Valorant “eventually.”



With the release of Riot Games’ tactical 5v5 shooter in 2020, we saw professional players from almost every esports title leave to start fresh in Valorant.

As Valorant attempts to storm ahead of other FPS titles on its road to success, more competitors are beginning to contemplate jumping ship, with CS:GO pros constantly being rumored to make the switch given how similar the two games are.

Advertisement

The latest CS:GO star to contemplate the move is Stewie2K, revealing on stream that we could see him competing in Valorant in the future.

On August 14, Stewie decided to tune into the VCT Stage 3 Challengers NA playoffs, a game between 100 Thieves and Envy. Despite not even knowing the name of the map they were playing on, Stewie seemed to enjoy what he was watching, and even joked with his friends about switching to the game.

Read More: Vanity officially joins Cloud9 Blue Valorant team

He enjoyed it so much that after the games concluded the CS:GO Major winner revealed he was up for watching the next series between 100 Thieves and Sentinels.

Advertisement

“Watch party tomorrow, I’m down to watch it with you guys. I actually learned a lot from watching, and with all jokes aside, I’m not making the switch, but I will eventually,” he said.

Of course, like almost everybody else, Stewie dipped his toes into Valorant when it was first released, but the CS:GO star claims he hasn’t played the game since the agent Killjoy was released, which was August 2020.

Stewie is currently competing for Team Liquid, who saw veteran star Nick ‘nitr0’ Cannella make the switch to Valorant in August 2020, signing with 100 Thieves.

The former Cloud9 entry-fragger was previously considered to be one of the best CS:GO players in the world and if he was to make the switch, a lot of organizations would surely jump at the shot to have him on their roster.