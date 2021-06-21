Ralph Lauren enter esports with G2 in “long-term” partnership

American fashion giants Ralph Lauren have entered the esports industry through a partnership with prominent European organization G2 Esports.

Through what’s described as a “long-term” deal, Ralph Lauren will kit out G2’s players with their clothing and activate the partnership on digital platforms such as TikTok and Twitch.

To kick off the collaboration, G2 Esports’ League of Legends star Martin ‘Rekkles’ Larsson will star in the fashion company’s Wimbledon campaign, celebrating their 16th year of sponsoring the tennis championship.

This is the first move into esports for Ralph Lauren but they’re certainly no strangers to supporting sports teams and athletes, having already worked with the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic teams, the US Open golf event, and the U.S. Ryder Cup team.

G2 Esports have a number of prominent sponsors from outside of the esports industry, including the likes of BMW, adidas, Red Bull, Domino’s Pizza, Mastercard and Betway.

While Ralph Lauren will provide clothing to the org as their exclusive fashion outfitter, Adidas are already the kit supplier for their official teamwear on match days.

“Today is one of the most special days in my life and G2’s history,” said Carlos ‘Ocelote’ Rodriquez, CEO of G2. “A brand I have loved for many years is now part of the G2 family.

“Ralph Lauren has entered the world of gaming in partnership with G2, and nothing makes us happier and prouder than to be able to execute on their strategy while doing our thing. With their support, we will continue to thrive and elevate the way we entertain you.”