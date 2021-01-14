Logo
G2 Esports finally confirm two-year apparel deal with adidas

Published: 14/Jan/2021 6:00

by Adam Fitch
G2 Esports adidas Partnership
G2 Esports

Berlin-based esports organization G2 Esports have finally confirmed their partnership with major sportswear brand adidas after months of speculation.

The deal sees adidas named as the org’s sports apparel provider and will span two years. The sportswear giants will provide “technical merchandise” for players and also release a lifestyle apparel collection for fans to purchase.

The partners will unveil their new collaborative jersey for the 2021 season during an online press conference on January 14. The item is said to “contain a number of unique features” like technology that makes the fabric breathable and a subtle hologram image of the face of G2’s CEO, Carlos ‘ocelote’ Rodriquez.

adidas are no strangers to esports, having already worked with French organization Team Vitality, German FIFA team FOKUS CLAN, Danish org North, and Spanish brand Team Heretics.

G2 Esports adidas Worlds 2020
G2 Esports
G2 Esports teased their partnership with adidas during LoL Worlds in October 2020.

G2 Esports are no strangers to establishing working relationships with brands that are well-known out of esports. They currently hold well-respect alliances with the likes of BMW, Mastercard, Pringles, Red Bull, and Domino’s.

The popular organization, which is perhaps best known for their playful banter and self-deprecation on social media, has also been granted access to adidas’ office block —World of Sports — in Herzogenaurach, Germany, which has been designed to look like a sports arena.

Team Vitality have released multiple team-branded trainers through their collaboration with adidas. While there’s no word on whether G2 will get the same treatment just yet, they have thousands of fans who relentlessly rush to their merch store whenever a new line of apparel is released.

adidas World of Sports building
adidas
The World of Sports building is said to be reminiscent of a football stadium and has space for over 2,000 adidas employees.

“Today is a landmark day in G2 history,” said ocolete. “To announce a partnership with a global sports brand like adidas is a truly special moment for all of us. To join the adidas family as one of their partners, alongside global brands such as Real Madrid, Manchester United and Bayern Munich is a real game-changer for us and the wider esports industry.

“Esports has been booming for a while, and 2020 was yet another superb year for its growth. As a lifelong gamer and now proud team owner, this partnership is truly a watershed moment and a childhood dream of mine. I could not be more stoked about the potential of this partnership between adidas and G2 throughout the next years.”

xQc dominates as Twitch’s most-watched streamer of 2020

Published: 13/Jan/2021 21:54

by Connor Bennett
Xqc and the Twitch logo
xQc/Twitch

Former Overwatch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has come out on top as the Twitch streamer with the most hours watched in 2020, racking up close to a whopping 149 million hours watched. 

To have success on Twitch, you either need to put the hours into growing a new community or have grown a following elsewhere that can easily make the jump over to the live streaming platform. 

Some of Twitch’s biggest streamers like Shroud, Summit, xQc, and Myth will stream for way over 10 hours per day as their fans want more and more content. Some viewers will, obviously, not stick around for a full 15-hour stream, but there are some who are dedicated enough to do so.

Whether they stick around or not, though, they all contribute to the total amount of hours that a streamer has had their content watched for, and with the new year now in town, the stats for last year have been totaled up.

xQc returns to Twitch after ban
Twitch/xQcOW
xQc is never one to shy away from giving his opinion on things, and that’s helped him grow.

According to statistics from StreamHatchet, a group that tracks a whole range of stats for live streaming – not just Twitch – it was xQc who was the most-watched streamer last year.

The Canadian racked up a whopping 148.9 million hours watched by viewers in 2020. That’s close to 20 million more than the second-placed Gaules, who managed 129.1 million hours through his Counter-Strike: Global Offensive content. 

Summit1g managed to crack the top three as well, and while the list is dominated by Twitch streamers, NOBRU did manage to grab some representation for YouTube. 

graph of the most-watched streamers for 2020
StreamHatchet
xQc had a pretty comfortable lead as Twitch’s most-watched streamer.

The 19-year-old Brazillian creator, who plays the Garena Free Fire mobile game professionally,  streams on both YouTube and Twitch and managed to finish fourth with an incredible 87.5 million hours watched across both platforms. 

In terms of total hours watched on platforms, Twitch still dominates, reaching 5.4 billion hours in the final part of 2020 alone. YouTube comes in second, while Facebook lags behind in third. 

It’s far, far too early to call who’ll come out on top for 2021, but given xQc has already exploded in viewership again thanks to Rust, he might defend his title pretty easily.