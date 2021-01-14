G2 Esports finally confirm two-year apparel deal with adidas

Berlin-based esports organization G2 Esports have finally confirmed their partnership with major sportswear brand adidas after months of speculation.

The deal sees adidas named as the org’s sports apparel provider and will span two years. The sportswear giants will provide “technical merchandise” for players and also release a lifestyle apparel collection for fans to purchase.

The partners will unveil their new collaborative jersey for the 2021 season during an online press conference on January 14. The item is said to “contain a number of unique features” like technology that makes the fabric breathable and a subtle hologram image of the face of G2’s CEO, Carlos ‘ocelote’ Rodriquez.

adidas are no strangers to esports, having already worked with French organization Team Vitality, German FIFA team FOKUS CLAN, Danish org North, and Spanish brand Team Heretics.

G2 Esports are no strangers to establishing working relationships with brands that are well-known out of esports. They currently hold well-respect alliances with the likes of BMW, Mastercard, Pringles, Red Bull, and Domino’s.

Read More: Ninja partners with Adidas

The popular organization, which is perhaps best known for their playful banter and self-deprecation on social media, has also been granted access to adidas’ office block —World of Sports — in Herzogenaurach, Germany, which has been designed to look like a sports arena.

Team Vitality have released multiple team-branded trainers through their collaboration with adidas. While there’s no word on whether G2 will get the same treatment just yet, they have thousands of fans who relentlessly rush to their merch store whenever a new line of apparel is released.

“Today is a landmark day in G2 history,” said ocolete. “To announce a partnership with a global sports brand like adidas is a truly special moment for all of us. To join the adidas family as one of their partners, alongside global brands such as Real Madrid, Manchester United and Bayern Munich is a real game-changer for us and the wider esports industry.

“Esports has been booming for a while, and 2020 was yet another superb year for its growth. As a lifelong gamer and now proud team owner, this partnership is truly a watershed moment and a childhood dream of mine. I could not be more stoked about the potential of this partnership between adidas and G2 throughout the next years.”