Pokimane reveals why she will never join an esports org - Dexerto

Twitch star Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys opened up to viewers about why she won’t join an esports team, despite getting numerous offers over the years from various organizations.

With over 7.7 million followers in 2021, Pokimane is not only one of the top female streamers on Twitch but is also one of the faces of the popular live content website.

Despite many of her peers running to sign with an esports org though, the OfflineTV star revealed why she won’t be joining another team anytime soon, if at all.

Pokimane on why she won’t sign with an esports org

In a stream highlight video posted to her YouTube channel on April 28, Anys addressed the topic of her ever signing with an esports organization after a fan asked her if she had any plans to join a team in the future.

“No. For years and years I have been offered plenty of times. Plenty of teams. But I’m on OTV. And you know, we created OfflineTV and I feel like if I joined a team, it kind of diluted my brand and it diluted the OTV brand,” the Morocco-Canadian explained.

She then added that there would be too many obligations: “That’s a lot of deliverables. I would feel like I’m spreading myself too thin, you know? I’d rather if I’m gonna devote myself to something, do it one-hundred percent. Whereas if I’m a little OTV, a little bit whatever org, it’s like you’re not fully anything.”

When asked if OfflineTV had any plans to expand with spinoff content groups like the Hype House, the popular streamer had an interesting explanation for why that wouldn’t necessarily be beneficial to her or her partners.

“It is something we have considered. OTV branches in regions. OTV Texas, OTV Canada. Could be interesting. But what is the structure? What is the benefit, what is the liability?” she said. Pokimane also pointed out that OfflineTV is “not just an org” and that people associate the brand with members such as herself, Michael Reeves, and Disguised Toast.

She circled back to the liability aspect and added that if something bad were to happen in one of their branch divisions then that responsibility would come back on the founding members of the group. Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Anys has given a deep dive into the business side of streaming. In July 2020 video, the star revealed the “insane costs” run a streaming channel as a business.