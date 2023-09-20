Pokimane fans volunteer to help as Twitch streamer says she ‘wants a kid’

Twitch icon Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys is getting no shortage of volunteers after claiming that she was considering having a child.

Pokimane has made a massive name for herself in the streaming world accumulating millions of followers across a variety of platforms.

When the streamer revealed that she was thinking of getting another cat, dog, or even kid, the internet was right there to offer their services.

Unfortunately for fans wanting to make a baby with the Moroccan-Canadian, Pokimane was quick to shut down their advances.

Article continues after ad

Pokimane shuts down viewers trying to “make a baby” with her

On a September 20 post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Pokimane posted a cryptic message that drew many responses.

Article continues after ad

“Kinda want another cat.. or a dog.. or a kid,” she wrote accompanied by a thinking emoji.

In no time, the internet moved in, offering to help the Twitch star by saying she could adopt them or even get her pregnant.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

One user replied, “I have a cat, and can help with making the kid” resulting in a pretty brutal roast by the streamer who wasn’t having any of it.

Article continues after ad

“Thank you but I don’t need help, I plan to reproduce asexually,” she joked.

Another viewer stepped in, claiming that they could fill all three voids missing from Poki’s life. “I can be a child, cat & dog all at once. I play League of Legends,” they remarked.

Article continues after ad

Once again, Pokimane shut down the offer. “You had me til the League of Legends,” she clapped back.

It’s not clear if Pokimane actually plans to have a child or get a new pet, but this isn’t the first time she’s commented about being a mother.

Article continues after ad

Back in 2021, she sparked some backlash after joking about stealing a child while discussing how cute babies are.