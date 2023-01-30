OpTic Dashy set three CDL season records in Atlanta FaZe reverse sweep

OpTic Texas faced off with Atlanta FaZe in the final CDL Major 2 qualifying match for both squads and Dashy’s record-setting performance rallied the Greenwall to a 3-2 reverse sweep victory.

Brandon ‘Dashy’ Otell started off Major 2 qualifiers on the bench for OpTic Texas, but after Scump’s surprise retirement, the young star returned to the lineup and made an immediate impact.

After losing the first two maps of the series in a first-seed deciding match, Dashy turned up the Texas heat on FaZe and scored three season records en route to taking home the series.

The FaZe squad didn’t go quietly either, as star SMGs Chris ‘Simp’ Lehr and Tyler ‘aBeZy’ Pharris each nabbed a record of their own along the way.

Dashy leads OpTic Texas to record-breaking win over Atlanta FaZe

OpTic as a whole turned on the gas in the back stretch, but Otell’s stats jump off the page when viewing the final scoreboard for the series.

According to BrianStats, Dashy’s 41-kill Breenbergh Hotel Hardpoint performance set the single-map kill record and his 13,760 damage broke the record previously set by Scrappy at Major 1 as well.

He wasn’t finished there though, as he collected 114 kills across the series, additionally taking home that record.

As mentioned before, Abezy set the record for most first-bloods in a series at 9, with Simp collecting the high mark for engagements at 237.

OpTic Shotzzy also nabbed the ‘most-times first blooded’ label, dying first in 10 different rounds across the five-map marathon.

Both teams scored Winner’s Bracket spots for Major 2, with OpTic Texas facing off against Los Angeles Thieves and Atlanta Faze taking on Boston Breach in their opening matches.

This event represents OpTic’s first LAN without Scump in the CDL era but their performance during the qualifier stage suggests they’re ready for the challenge.