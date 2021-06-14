Nadeshot hits out at VENN for airing E3 interview without his “consent” - Dexerto

On Monday June 14 E3 viewers were treated to an extended interview with 100 Thieves founder Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag, but the esports org CEO wasn’t too happy about how the interview with Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez was portrayed, in fact, you could say he seems downright mad.

Esports becomes a bigger and bigger part of the wider video game scene every year, so it makes sense that E3, one of the biggest shows for the industry all year, would feature a bit of esports during the show.

On June 14 before the Capcom showcase that everyone was waiting for got going, E3 broadcast a pre-recorded interview with H3CZ and Nade about 100 Thieves, how the org got going, and some challenges they’ve faced. Shortly after it aired the 100 Thieves boss tagged production company VENN on Twitter.

Radio silence and a few months later, they publish the episode live on E3’s official channel without any context or communications with me directly. Not one single second or asset was ever sent to me or reviewed. I had no idea this was happening nor did I consent. — 100T Nadeshot (@Nadeshot) June 14, 2021

“Disappointed in @watchvenn. I did this show as a favor to my brother H3CZ. We sat down and had a real conversation and I said explicitly that I wanted to review the episode before it was published in case I wanted anything cut,” Nadeshot explained on Twitter. “Radio silence and a few months later, they publish the episode live on E3’s official channel without any context or communications with me directly.”

Despite him asking to see what VENN was planning to show, Nade claims he didn’t hear about the interview again until it showed up on YouTube, and added he doesn’t “consent” to what the production company did with the material.

“Not one single second or asset was ever sent to me or reviewed,” he added. “I had no idea this was happening nor did I consent.”

Now I’m getting tweets like this. A conversation amongst best friends about my history as a competitor and business man doesn’t belong on E3. I didn’t ask for this, nor did I pay for this promotion. I’m sorry to all the fans and community that celebrates E3 every year. https://t.co/3j4SaDM5V4 — 100T Nadeshot (@Nadeshot) June 14, 2021

“A conversation amongst best friends about my history as a competitor and business man doesn’t belong on E3,” Haag wrote. “I didn’t ask for this, nor did I pay for this promotion. I’m sorry to all the fans and community that celebrates E3 every year.”

VENN, the production company that produced and put out the interview with H3Cz, hasn’t responded at the time of writing, but we’ll be sure to update this article when they do.