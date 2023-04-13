MSC 2023: Schedule, all qualified teams, format, how to watch

The Mobile Legends: Southeast Asia Cup, also known as MSC, is fast approaching. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming event.

Held annually since 2017, MSC has become a staple of Moonton’s mobile esport, with some of the best teams across Southeast Asia attending the event every year.

In 2023, Moonton will be raising the far even higher, expanding MSC to include teams from outside Southeast Asia for the first time. The best teams from North America, Turkey and MENA (Middle East and North Africa) will attend the event, turning an “established regional brand into an international championship”, according to the organizers.

Below is everything you need to know about MSC 2023, including the schedule, the qualified teams and where to watch.

Official streams

All MSC 2023 will be livestreamed on the official Mobile Legends social channels, which can be found below:

Earlier this year, the M4 World Championship, in Jakarta, shattered the game’s viewership records. During the upper bracket semi-final between defending Blacklist International and RRQ Hoshi, over 4.2 million viewers were tuned in at one point. This was the third-highest peak viewership in esports history, according to Esports Charts.

MSC 2023: Schedule, location and tickets

The event will take place from June 10 through 18, with a one-day break between the group stage and the playoffs on June 14.

For the first time in MSC history, Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia, has been picked to host the tournament. The event will be held at AEON Mall Mean Chey, with early bird tickets going on sale on April 22nd via the WOWNOW app.

Local fans who purchase tickets at the MPL Cambodia Spring Split playoffs venue will be offered a discount of 30% on their ticket prices.

The official schedule is the following:

June 10-13: Group Stage

June 14: Break

June 15-18: Playoffs

MSC 2023: All qualified teams