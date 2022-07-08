MoistCritikal’s esports org refuses invite to $2m Saudi esports tournament

Ryan Lemay . 1 hour ago

Moist Esports announced that its Rocket League division is not attending a $2 million dollar prize pool Rocket League event in Saudi Arabia.

Moist Esports was founded by popular YouTuber and streamer Charles “MoistCritikal” White Jr. in 2021. Moist Esports has teams in Guilty Gear Strive, Rocket League, Super Smash Bros. Melee, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

The Rocket League team is fresh off from winning the League Championship Series Spring Split Major in July 2022. Moist Esports created their Rocket League division on May 5, 2022.

Gamers8 is a $2 million dollar prize pool Rocket League tournament featuring four groups of six teams in Saudi Arabia. Moist Esports announced on July 8 that it would not be attending.

Moist Esports declines to attend Gamers8 Rocket League tournament

Media personality Jack Lucky shared tweets from Moist Esports Rocket League team member rise and Moist Esports Rocket League coach/manager nzeroah.

nzeroah said, “To simply put it, I will not be associating with a country that does not recognize LGBTQ+ people as human beings. I think it’s important to put my morals and beliefs over money.”

rise said, “I really wanted to attend GW8. However, seeing how much this meant to Noah changed my mind. We are just going to focus on Worlds and do our best there. ”

G2 and FaZe have yet to announce if they will attend the tournament. As of writing, Complexity Gaming, Luminosity Gaming, and 10 other teams have accepted to compete in the tournament.

Moist Esports will return to the grand stage for the Rocket League World Championship in August. The event has a prize pool of just over $2 million dollars featuring 16 of the best Rocket League teams in the world.