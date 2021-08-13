MoistCr1Tikal is starting his own Esports team called ‘Moist Esports’

MoistCr1TiKal’s success seemingly knows no bounds, however, his move could be his most interesting chapter yet as he says he’s starting an esports team.

The world of esports sees new challengers enter the arena constantly. While some are destined for greatness, others don’t quite reach those lofty heights of stardom. However, for some people entering the scene, this is a great opportunity to boost upcoming talents in some way. In the case of YouTuber MoistCr1TiKal, an exciting new career move is unfolding before our eyes.

Charles ‘Charlie’ White Jr., more commonly known as penguinz0 or MoistCr1TiKal, garnered success with his comical gaming commentary videos and topical breakdowns. Delivered in an amusingly deadpan fashion, the creator has gone on to spawn an enormous 8 million YouTuber subscribers and 3 million Twitch followers.

With over 3.8 billion video views, the sky is truly the limit for lies ahead next. Harnessing his passion for the gaming community, entering the world of esports is the latest chapter of his runaway success.

Today I’m giving birth to the next big esports team Moist Esports. Our first player Kola needs your help to win Smash Summit. Please vote for him here https://t.co/1IuGj4nFHR — Charlie (@MoistCr1TiKaL) August 11, 2021

Announced over at Charlie’s Twitter, the celebrated content creator will be debuting his new esports team soon. Dubbed “Moist Esports”, this new team will debut their talents in Smash Ultimate Summit 3.

To mark the occasion Charlie has recruited Kola, a recognized talent within the Smash Bros competitive circuit. Fans have responded positively to the news so far, noting the importance of the Summit’s invitational selection.

Kola, formerly known as Salt One, has already proved their talents are strong enough to compete before. Often regarded as the best Roy player in the world, the newly recruited talent has bested the likes of Dabuz, WaDi, Wrath and Cosmos.

The Smash Ultimate Summit begins on August 26 and we’re excited to see this bright new era of Charlie’s career come to fruition.