 MoistCr1Tikal is starting his own Esports team called 'Moist Esports' - Dexerto
Logo
Esports

MoistCr1Tikal is starting his own Esports team called ‘Moist Esports’

Published: 13/Aug/2021 12:01 Updated: 13/Aug/2021 12:04

by samcomrie
MoistCr1TiKal, Smash Ultimate Summit

Share

Moistcr1tikal

MoistCr1TiKal’s success seemingly knows no bounds, however, his move could be his most interesting chapter yet as he says he’s starting an esports team.

The world of esports sees new challengers enter the arena constantly. While some are destined for greatness, others don’t quite reach those lofty heights of stardom. However, for some people entering the scene, this is a great opportunity to boost upcoming talents in some way. In the case of YouTuber MoistCr1TiKal, an exciting new career move is unfolding before our eyes. 

Charles ‘Charlie’ White Jr., more commonly known as penguinz0 or MoistCr1TiKal, garnered success with his comical gaming commentary videos and topical breakdowns. Delivered in an amusingly deadpan fashion, the creator has gone on to spawn an enormous 8 million YouTuber subscribers and 3 million Twitch followers.

Advertisement

With over 3.8 billion video views, the sky is truly the limit for lies ahead next. Harnessing his passion for the gaming community, entering the world of esports is the latest chapter of his runaway success. 

Announced over at Charlie’s Twitter, the celebrated content creator will be debuting his new esports team soon. Dubbed “Moist Esports”, this new team will debut their talents in Smash Ultimate Summit 3.

To mark the occasion Charlie has recruited Kola, a recognized talent within the Smash Bros competitive circuit. Fans have responded positively to the news so far, noting the importance of the Summit’s invitational selection.

Advertisement

Kola, formerly known as Salt One, has already proved their talents are strong enough to compete before. Often regarded as the best Roy player in the world, the newly recruited talent has bested the likes of Dabuz, WaDi, Wrath and Cosmos

Comment from discussion Waxoman’s comment from discussion "Moist Critikal is creating an esports team, Moist Esports, and sponsoring his first player: Kola, a top Smash Ultimate Pro".

The Smash Ultimate Summit begins on August 26 and we’re excited to see this bright new era of Charlie’s career come to fruition.

Advertisement
Advertisement