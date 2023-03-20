MoistCr1TiKaL says he “definitely” wants a Moist Esports CSGO team

Charles ‘MoistCr1TiKaL’ White Jr. said while watching his Valorant team compete with other content creators that he is interested in having a CS:GO team under Moist Esports.

Moist Esports might be looking to expand even more as MoistCr1TiKaL said in Tarik ‘tarik’ Celik’s stream while watching his Valorant team play against FaZe Clan that he is interested in jumping into CS:GO esports with his organization.

“You guys ever going to get a CS:GO team?” taric asked Ludwig Ahgren and MoistCr1TiKaL.

“Nah man, we have the weeb CS:GO team so that’s all the matters,” Ahgren said in response, referencing the Valorant squad.

“I definitely want to get into CS:GO for sure,” MoistCr1TiKaL said right after with Ahgren quickly changing his mind after the Moist Esports co-owner expressed his interest in the Valve shooter.

Moist Esports currently has multiple teams under its umbrella in Apex Legends, Rocket League and Valorant among others. The organization is currently owned by Ahgren, MoistCr1TiKaL and Matt ‘SuperSpicyMatt‘ Phillips.

Moist Esports CS:GO incoming?

Both Ahgren and MoistCr1TiKaL have been transparent with their esports ventures, with Ahgren even initially expressing some trepidation about getting a Valorant team before Moist signed one in North America.

If Moist were to get a CS:GO team, the organization would have its pick of the litter in North America if they choose to compete in the region. Most North American organizations have either picked up European teams or have scaled back their investment in the esport as of late.

Moist esports is not entirely a North American brand as the organization has teams in Oceania and Europe. If the team is looking to enter the esport, there are multiple teams across the world that would be interested in donning the Moist colors in CS:GO.