MoistCr1TiKaL shares details on Moist Esports’ expansion plans

In an interview with Jake Lucky, MoistCr1TiKaL stated that there were “a few big announcements” coming up for his esports organization ‘Moist Esports’.

Charles ‘MoistCr1TiKaL’ White Jr is one of the internet’s most veteran content creators. One of the original stars of YouTube, his career spans over sixteen years and multiple platforms, including livestreaming website Twitch.

In 2021, he founded his own esports organization, Moist Esports. Beginning with the signing of Super Smash Bros Ultimate player Kolawole ‘Kola’ Aideyan in 2021, the org now hosts teams in Rocket League, Guilty Gear Strive, and Super Smash Bros Melee.

Recently, Moist Esports’ Rocket League team were crowned the champions of the 2022 Rocket League Spring Split major. They attended the RLCS World Championship, where they lost 2-3 in the quarterfinals to FURIA.

In an interview with Jake Lucky while attending the RLCS World Championship, MoistCr1TiKaL took the opportunity to tease fans with some of Moist Esports’ upcoming plans for expansion.

‘Big announcements’ coming soon for the org

In the interview, MoistCr1TiKaL confirmed that the organization had “a couple of big announcements round the corner”, including a “big pickup in a different game”.

The organization has enjoyed huge growth in the year since its creation. While Cr1tiKal wasn’t willing to give away any major details as to what that “new game” would be, the org’s rapid expansion shows no signs of slowing down.

Critical also teased the possibility of announcements for Moist Esports’ existing titles. With their successes in Rocket League marking the org’s greatest achievement to date, fans hopefully won’t have to wait long to find out what these announcements will be.