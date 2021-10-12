McDonald’s to launch esports league through Gen.G partnership

McDonald’s and international esports organization Gen.G have expanded their partnership to cover more areas in North America, resulting in a new esports league being devised for their employees.

Gen.G cooked up a deal with McDonald’s in January 2021 that was focused on franchise stores in Southern California, including a tournament for employees.

Then, they expanded the partnership in August to cover stores in Virginia, Maryland, and the Eastern Shore. Over 200 employees took part in another event as the fast-food franchise looking to better engage with their staff.

Now, the esports org and McDonald’s have developed their relationship further by expanding into Western Oklahoma, Central and West Kansas, and North Texas. Together, they will create a new esports league, with the playoffs being broadcast live on Twitch on January 8-9, 2022.

Prior to this expansion, it was stated that they were connecting “hundreds of employees” across the select regions through their esports events.

The McDonald’s Crew League begins on October 12 and lasts for six weeks before heading into the playoffs. Employees will vote on the game in which they’ll be competing for a chance to win over $2,000 in cash prizes and also a celebratory belt and plaque for their franchise store.

“We know many of our crew members are avid gamers, so we wanted to offer new ways for them to connect, have fun and show off their talents by tapping into their passions,” said a Wichita McDonald’s owner, Alyssa Moten.

“We’re committed to enhancing the employee experience for our people and couldn’t be more excited to partner with Gen.G on this exciting esports initiative.”