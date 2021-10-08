Mysterious esports org goes on sale for over $3m with teams in League and CSGO

An unknown Russian esports organization have listed themselves for sale on startup acquisition marketplace MicroAcquire for a total of $3.15m.

The past few years of the esports industry may as well be nicknamed the ‘venture capital age’, with almost all of the prominent organizations raising millions of dollars from investors.

Some organizations have been sold for plenty of cash during that period too, the likes of OpTic Gaming are a prime example, but one company is forgoing that trend in favor of another method.

An unspecified esports organization based in Russia is listed on an online marketplace, in hopes of finding a new investor as the current operators eye up an exit strategy.

The org is unknown but they specify that they’re Russian, they compete in League of Legends and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and they’ve generated $300,000 revenue in the last 12 months.

The unknown company claim they’re one of the “ten most popular organizations in the CIS” region and that they receive over 8m views across their content on a monthly basis.

Their asking price for an investor is $3.15m. They would seemingly use the funds to help expand their sales team to maximize how much they generate through sponsorships and advertisements, with the end goal of multiplying the return by 2-3 times within the next three years.

The org wants to sell their company, through either an acquisition or going public with an initial public offering (IPO), for up to $8m. The selling details listed on the marketplace state that they’re open to a full sale, though also welcome the idea of selling 15%, 21%, or 48% of the company.

They claim to have generated $35,000 in revenue in the last month, of which zero profit was made, as part of an annual earning of $300,000 which also yielding zero profit.